Fixture changes: Details of new dates for Harps games



There have been several fixture changes in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, including games involving Finn Harps.

The Donegal club will host Cork City on Monday, August 21st at 8pm.

The game had been due to be played on Friday, July 21st but was postponed because of Cork's participation in the Europa League.

Meanwhile Limerick will host Finn Harps on Friday, September 1st with kick-off at 7.45pm having been originally scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.

Finn Harps fans will be in action in Finn Park, probably on Friday, August 11th, having been drawn at home to Bohemians in the FAI Cup 1st round.

In the other fixture changes current leaders Cork City are set to host Bohemians on Monday, July 31st, with kick-off at 7.45pm, having been originally scheduled for Friday, June 30th.

Shamrock Rovers will travel to Limerick on Tuesday, August 15th with kick-off at 7.45pm, having been originally scheduled for Saturday, July 15th.

With both Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers set to compete on the IRN-BRU Cup over the weekend ending Sunday, September 3rd, Sligo Rovers v Bray Wanderers has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 15th with kick-off at 7.45pm. The tie was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.