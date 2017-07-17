DONEGAL SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE
Foyle Cup tournament gets underway
Donegal sides well represented at annual competition
East Donegal U-12 league champions, Lagan Harps
The Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup starts today (Monday) across the North West with 340 teams and around 5,500 players taking part.
For the schoolboys here in Donegal, we have county teams at U12, U13, U14, U15 and U16 level.
The Letterkenny North West Division along with East & South Donegal have a team in at U12.
Only a few clubs from the county are taking part above the U11 age group - Raphoe Town at U16s and Letterkenny Rovers at U14s.
The rest of the clubs who are taking part at U9, U10 and U11 include Lagan Harps, Milford United, Ballyraine United, Illistrin United, Kilmacrennan Celtic, Drumkeen United, Killea FC, Ballybofey United, Fintown Harps, Bonagee United and making their competitive debut in any competition are the newly formed club from Glenswilly, Glen Rovers.
The league wish good luck to all their players, clubs, divisional areas and county teams.
Results
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U14 PREMIER DIVISION B
Swilly Rovers 1 - 0 Mulroy Academy
Ballyraine United 2 - 8 Keadue United
Dunfanaghy Youths 0 - 3 Gweedore Celtic
U14 PREMIER DIVISION C
Glencar Schoolboys 3 - 1 Gweedore Cosmos
Lurgy Celtic 3 - 1 Gweedore Utd AFC
U16 PREMIER DIVISION A
Letterkenny Rvs 3 - 0 Gweedore United (W/O)
Keadue Rovers 0 - 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Swilly Rovers 2 - 5 Gweedore Celtic
U16 PREMIER DIVISION B
Swilly Ramblers 1 - 3 Mulroy Academy
Ballyraine United 4 - 0 Swilly Ramblers
Dunfanaghy Yths 3 - 0 Glencar S'boys (W/O)
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Ballybofey United 0 - 1 Lagan Harps
Cappry Rovers 4 - 0 Fintown
U12 PREMIER PLATE
Lifford Celtic 5 - 1 Drumkeen United
Drumkeen United 3 - 4 Convoy Arsenal
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Cappry Rovers 4 - 0 Raphoe Town
U14 LEAGUE CUP
Convoy Arsenal 1 - 1 Lagan Harps
Castlefin Celtic 4 - 2 Bonagee Arcade
Raphoe Town 3 - 3 Ballybofey United
U16 LEAGUE CUP
Fintown Harps 2 - 2 Raphoe Town
Drumkeen United 3 - 1 Ballybofey United
Lagan Harps 1 - 3 Cappry Rovers
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Donegal/Killymard 2 - 1 St Catherines
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Copany Rovers 0 - 6 St Catherines
Dunkineely Celtic 0 - 6 Donegal Town
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on