Foyle Cup tournament gets underway

The Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup starts today (Monday) across the North West with 340 teams and around 5,500 players taking part.

For the schoolboys here in Donegal, we have county teams at U12, U13, U14, U15 and U16 level.

The Letterkenny North West Division along with East & South Donegal have a team in at U12.

Only a few clubs from the county are taking part above the U11 age group - Raphoe Town at U16s and Letterkenny Rovers at U14s.

The rest of the clubs who are taking part at U9, U10 and U11 include Lagan Harps, Milford United, Ballyraine United, Illistrin United, Kilmacrennan Celtic, Drumkeen United, Killea FC, Ballybofey United, Fintown Harps, Bonagee United and making their competitive debut in any competition are the newly formed club from Glenswilly, Glen Rovers.

The league wish good luck to all their players, clubs, divisional areas and county teams.



Results

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U14 PREMIER DIVISION B

Swilly Rovers 1 - 0 Mulroy Academy

Ballyraine United 2 - 8 Keadue United

Dunfanaghy Youths 0 - 3 Gweedore Celtic

U14 PREMIER DIVISION C

Glencar Schoolboys 3 - 1 Gweedore Cosmos

Lurgy Celtic 3 - 1 Gweedore Utd AFC

U16 PREMIER DIVISION A

Letterkenny Rvs 3 - 0 Gweedore United (W/O)

Keadue Rovers 0 - 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Swilly Rovers 2 - 5 Gweedore Celtic

U16 PREMIER DIVISION B

Swilly Ramblers 1 - 3 Mulroy Academy

Ballyraine United 4 - 0 Swilly Ramblers

Dunfanaghy Yths 3 - 0 Glencar S'boys (W/O)

EAST DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Ballybofey United 0 - 1 Lagan Harps

Cappry Rovers 4 - 0 Fintown

U12 PREMIER PLATE

Lifford Celtic 5 - 1 Drumkeen United

Drumkeen United 3 - 4 Convoy Arsenal

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Cappry Rovers 4 - 0 Raphoe Town

U14 LEAGUE CUP

Convoy Arsenal 1 - 1 Lagan Harps

Castlefin Celtic 4 - 2 Bonagee Arcade

Raphoe Town 3 - 3 Ballybofey United

U16 LEAGUE CUP

Fintown Harps 2 - 2 Raphoe Town

Drumkeen United 3 - 1 Ballybofey United

Lagan Harps 1 - 3 Cappry Rovers

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Donegal/Killymard 2 - 1 St Catherines

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Copany Rovers 0 - 6 St Catherines

Dunkineely Celtic 0 - 6 Donegal Town