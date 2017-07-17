Round up of all the action from U-12, U-14 and U-16 leagues

Due to the Foyle Cup, there are no games in the Donegal Women's League Under-12 and Under-14 Leagues this week. The Under-12 League will resume on Monday, July 31, with the Under-14 League starting back on Wednesday, July 26.

Here's a round-up of all the action from last week:

UNDER-12 LEAGUE

Illistrin 4 Finn Valley 0

Goals from Myah McBride, Ciara Molloy, Leanne McGettigan and Nicole McDaid wrapped up the win for Illistrin.

Bonagee United 3

Swilly Rovers 4

Grace Murphy opened scoring for Bonagee. Hannah Hopkins added a second, but Kirsten Stewart and Tamara Blaney had Swilly level.

Swilly then added two quick goals from Emily Irwin and Tamara Blaney while Bonagee pulled one back through Grace Murphy.

Best for Swilly were Katie O’Gorman, Heather McLaughlin, Tamara Blaney and Emily Irwin.

Best for Bonagee were Eva Harvey, Grace Murphy and Player of the Game went to Hannah Hopkins

Lagan Harps 5

Gweedore Celtic 0

Lagan U12 girls continue to impress in the U12 league with a 5-0 win over Gweedore Celtic on Monday. Goals for Harriet McCrossan, Erin Doherty and Niamh Sweeney saw the Lagan girls go in three up at half time

There was a big roar when A'alya Mustafa scored her first goal of the season and the scoring was wrapped up by Harriet McCrossan.

Gweedore United 6

Raphoe Town 3

In a high scoring encounter Orla Doyle and Mary Anne Ward netted two apiece for Gweedore, with Zoe Boyle and Aoife Ferry also scoring.

Ella McHugh bagged a brace for Raphoe with Samara McBrearty in on the act.

Mulroy Academy M v

Kilmacrennan Celtic

Mulroy Academy M continued their winning form against Kilmacrennan on Monday night in Triagh-A-Locha.

Rachel Friel led the scoring for Mulroy, while Iseult Ni Mhatuna, Clodagh Heron and Emma McGrenaghan were all on the mark for the Mulroy side.



TERRY LEYDEN UNDER-14 LEAGUE

Lagan Harps 8

Swilly Rovers 1

Lagan U14 girls had a big win with goals from Jessica Leese (4), Heather McLaughlin, Maria Boner, Rhianna Devenney and Lucy Canning. Orlaith Connolly got the Swilly goal.

Bonagee United 1

Mulroy Academy 4

Iseult Ni Mhatuna was the hat-trick hero for Mulroy Academy.

Grace Murphy hit the consolation goal for Julie McCloy’s Bonagee.

Illistrin v Raphoe Town

Sinead McBride opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a typical finish and McBride was on fire throughout the evening. Alisha Tobin (2), Maria Kealy, Jodie McFadden and Aislinn Coll were also on the mark for Paddy McDaid’s side.

ARENA 7 UNDER-16 LEAGUE

Lagan Harps 7

Finn Valley 0

Goals from Shannon Cunningham, Savannagh Whoriskey (2), Holly Canning, Erin Doherty and Courtney Gallagher (2) got the Lagan goals.

Mulroy Academy 4

Lagan Harps 0

Goals from Laura Dugera, Caoimhne Heron, Lisa Dugera and Lauren McBride gave Mulroy Academy a great win.

Swilly Rovers 8

Finn Valley 1

Swilly Rovers had a comfortable win over Finn Valley. Danielle Hynd bagged four of the Swilly goals, while Ellie Lynch, Chloe Moore, Kelsey McAteer and Kellyann Buchanan were also among the goals.

Ridcheall Doherty got the consolation goal for Finn Valley.







Illistrin U-14s