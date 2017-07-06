Bray crisis: Finn Harps could be the big losers

The financial crisis which is threatening the very future of Bray Wanderers could have a negative impact on Finn Harps’ prospects of avoiding relegation from the Premier Division.

Bray have told their first team squad that they are free to leave, after the club confirmed they can no longer pay the players’ wages.

It’s understood Harps boss Ollie Horgan has checked out the possibility of signing one or two players from the Wicklow club. However, it’s thought Harps’ relegation rivals have a much better chance of securing the services of any out of contract players, with St. Pat’s and Drogheda United best placed geographically, as well as financially, to take advantage.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan was reluctant to be drawn on the possibility of signing any of the Bray squad.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation for Bray Wanderers and I feel for their manager Harry Kenny who’s a decent guy,” Horgan said.

“It would be wrong of me to comment on what’s going on there. After all, we’ve got our own worries here which have been well documented over the past couple of weeks.”

While Finn Harps officials are watching developments at the Carlisle Grounds with interest, Horgan’s side return to action on Friday night with a trip to Drogheda United.

Harps may well include one new face in their squad for the game. It’s thought Horgan had this week stepped up his efforts to sign a striker after Ciaran O’Connor’s loan arrangement from Dundalk came to an end.

