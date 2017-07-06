Surprise as Liam Martin departs Sligo Rovers

Donegal town’s Liam Martin is on the look-out for a new club following his departure this week from Sligo Rovers.

Martin parted company with the Premier Division club following the mutual cancellation of his contract at The Showgrounds.

The winger departs Sligo for personal reasons after 18 months into his second spell at the club, having joined from Ballinamallard United.

Rovers manager, Gerard Lyttle has thanked the player for all his efforts.

"He has a tremendous attitude, made a big contribution in his time with us, has put everything into it and I know he will be missed by his team-mates and others at the club,” Lyttle said.

"We wish him the very best for the future."

The 23-year-old from Drimarone, in an interview with the Democrat last month, said he was looking forward to playing his part in Sligo’s battle to avoid relegation from the Premier Division.

He spoke just after the departure of another Donegal man, Declan McIntyre, as assistant manager at Rovers.

“I was sorry to see Declan go,” Martin said.

“He has been really good to me during my time at the club and obviously with him being from Donegal town, he always looked out for me and was just brilliant when it came to giving advice and helping me with my game.”