League title success for Bonagee Arcade
Bonagee Arcade who were crowned Letterkenny North West U12 Premier Division D Champions following their victory over Kilmacrennan Academy.
A big well done to Bonagee Arcade who are the latest side to secure a league title in the Donegal Schoolboys league.
The Letterkenny side defeated Kilmacrennan Academy 2-0 to win the Letterkenny and North West U-12 Premier Division D.
Here's a round-up of all that's been happening at underage level in the county.
RESULTS
LETTERKENNY NW AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION A
Milford United 0 - 4 Letterkenny Rovers
Illistrin United 3 - 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Mulroy Academy 2 - 1 Ballyraine United
Letterkenny Rovers 1 - 1 Illistrin United
Ballyraine United 0 - 2 Milford United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 - 3 Mulroy Academy
Bonagee United 6 - 2 Gweedore United
U12 PREMIER DIVISION B
Glenea United 3 - 4 Keadue Rovers
Gweedore Celtic 1 - 3 Bonagee United
U12 PREMIER DIVISION C
Illistrin FC 3 - 1 Ballyraine Celtic
U12 PREMIER DIVISION D
Bonagee Arcade 2 - 0 Kilmac Academy
U14 PREMIER DIVISION A
Letterkenny Rovers 3 - 0 Milford United
Glenea United 2 - 3 Letterkenny Crusaders
Keadue Rovers v Gweedore United
Milford United 2 - 1 Keadue Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers 5 - 1 Letterkenny Crusaders
U14 PREMIER DIVISION B
Dunfanaghy Youths 1 - 4 Swilly Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 7 - 1 Mulroy Academy
Keadue United 3 - 1 Gweedore Celtic
U16 PREMIER DIVISION A
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 - 0 Gweedore United
Keadue Rovers 3 - 0 Swilly Rovers
Gweedore Celtic 2 - 1 Letterkenny Rovers
Swilly Rovers 2 - 3 Gweedore United
Gweedore Celtic 0 - 1 Keadue Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers 1 - 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
U16 PREMIER DIVISION B
Dunfanaghy Youths 2 - 1 Swilly Ramblers
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Fintown Harps 3 - 2 Cappry Rovers
U12 1st DIVISION
Ballybofey Utd AFC 1 - 3 Raphoe Town
U12 2nd DIVISION
Curragh Athletic 1 - 7 Cappry Colts
Lagan Harps Cubs 2 - 1 Fintown Colts
U14 PREMIER CUP GROUP A
Ballybofey United 1 - 3 Bonagee Arcade
U14 LEAGUE CUP GROUP A
Cappry Crusaders 2 - 1 Ballybofey United
Castlefin Celtic 0 - 0 Raphoe Town
U14 LEAGUE CUP GROUP B
Fintown Harps 2 - 1 Convoy Arsenal
Lagan Harps 0 - 1 Cappry Rovers
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Castlefin Celtic 4 - 0 Fintown Harps
Drumkeen United 6 - 2 Ballybofey United
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Donegal/Killymard 2 - 1 Eany Celtic
Erne Wanderers 4 - 1 Drumbar United
U12 1st DIVISION
Dunkineely Celtic 1 - 2 Donegal Celtic
Erne Celtic 2 - 8 Killybegs
FIXTURES
LETTERKENNY NW AREA
U14PREMIER A WED 5th JULY 7pm
Letterkenny Rovers v Glenea United
U16 PREMIER B WED 5th JULY 7-30pm
Mulroy Academy v Glencar Schoolboys
U14 PREMIER THURS 6th JULY 7pm
Bonagee United v Letterkenny Crusaders
U14 PREMIER A SAT 8th JULY 12-45pm
Keadue Rovers v Bonagee United
Letterkenny Crusaders v Gweedore United
Glenea United v Milford United
U14 PREMIER B SAT 8th JULY 11am
Swilly Rovers v Ballyraine United
Mulroy Academy v Dunfanaghy Youths
Gweedore Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U16 PREMIER A SAT 8th JULY 2-15pm
Keadue Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Swilly Rovers
Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic
U16 PREMIER B SAT 8th JULY
Bonagee United v Dunfanaghy Youths
Swilly Ramblers v Mulroy Academy 1pm
Ballyraine United v Glencar Schoolboys
U14 PREMIER C SUN 9th JULY
Milford Blues v Gweedore Cosmos
Bonagee Athletic v Gweedore Utd AFC
Glencar Schoolboys v Lurgy Celtic
