League title success for Bonagee Arcade

A big well done to Bonagee Arcade who are the latest side to secure a league title in the Donegal Schoolboys league.

The Letterkenny side defeated Kilmacrennan Academy 2-0 to win the Letterkenny and North West U-12 Premier Division D.

Here's a round-up of all that's been happening at underage level in the county.

RESULTS

LETTERKENNY NW AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION A

Milford United 0 - 4 Letterkenny Rovers

Illistrin United 3 - 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Mulroy Academy 2 - 1 Ballyraine United

Letterkenny Rovers 1 - 1 Illistrin United

Ballyraine United 0 - 2 Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 - 3 Mulroy Academy

Bonagee United 6 - 2 Gweedore United

U12 PREMIER DIVISION B

Glenea United 3 - 4 Keadue Rovers

Gweedore Celtic 1 - 3 Bonagee United

U12 PREMIER DIVISION C

Illistrin FC 3 - 1 Ballyraine Celtic

U12 PREMIER DIVISION D

Bonagee Arcade 2 - 0 Kilmac Academy

U14 PREMIER DIVISION A

Letterkenny Rovers 3 - 0 Milford United

Glenea United 2 - 3 Letterkenny Crusaders

Keadue Rovers v Gweedore United

Milford United 2 - 1 Keadue Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers 5 - 1 Letterkenny Crusaders

U14 PREMIER DIVISION B

Dunfanaghy Youths 1 - 4 Swilly Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic 7 - 1 Mulroy Academy

Keadue United 3 - 1 Gweedore Celtic

U16 PREMIER DIVISION A

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 - 0 Gweedore United

Keadue Rovers 3 - 0 Swilly Rovers

Gweedore Celtic 2 - 1 Letterkenny Rovers

Swilly Rovers 2 - 3 Gweedore United

Gweedore Celtic 0 - 1 Keadue Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers 1 - 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

U16 PREMIER DIVISION B

Dunfanaghy Youths 2 - 1 Swilly Ramblers



EAST DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Fintown Harps 3 - 2 Cappry Rovers

U12 1st DIVISION

Ballybofey Utd AFC 1 - 3 Raphoe Town

U12 2nd DIVISION

Curragh Athletic 1 - 7 Cappry Colts

Lagan Harps Cubs 2 - 1 Fintown Colts

U14 PREMIER CUP GROUP A

Ballybofey United 1 - 3 Bonagee Arcade

U14 LEAGUE CUP GROUP A

Cappry Crusaders 2 - 1 Ballybofey United

Castlefin Celtic 0 - 0 Raphoe Town

U14 LEAGUE CUP GROUP B

Fintown Harps 2 - 1 Convoy Arsenal

Lagan Harps 0 - 1 Cappry Rovers

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Castlefin Celtic 4 - 0 Fintown Harps

Drumkeen United 6 - 2 Ballybofey United



SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Donegal/Killymard 2 - 1 Eany Celtic

Erne Wanderers 4 - 1 Drumbar United

U12 1st DIVISION

Dunkineely Celtic 1 - 2 Donegal Celtic

Erne Celtic 2 - 8 Killybegs

FIXTURES



LETTERKENNY NW AREA

U14PREMIER A WED 5th JULY 7pm

Letterkenny Rovers v Glenea United

U16 PREMIER B WED 5th JULY 7-30pm

Mulroy Academy v Glencar Schoolboys

U14 PREMIER THURS 6th JULY 7pm

Bonagee United v Letterkenny Crusaders

U14 PREMIER A SAT 8th JULY 12-45pm

Keadue Rovers v Bonagee United

Letterkenny Crusaders v Gweedore United

Glenea United v Milford United

U14 PREMIER B SAT 8th JULY 11am

Swilly Rovers v Ballyraine United

Mulroy Academy v Dunfanaghy Youths

Gweedore Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic

U16 PREMIER A SAT 8th JULY 2-15pm

Keadue Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Swilly Rovers

Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic

U16 PREMIER B SAT 8th JULY

Bonagee United v Dunfanaghy Youths

Swilly Ramblers v Mulroy Academy 1pm

Ballyraine United v Glencar Schoolboys

U14 PREMIER C SUN 9th JULY

Milford Blues v Gweedore Cosmos

Bonagee Athletic v Gweedore Utd AFC

Glencar Schoolboys v Lurgy Celtic