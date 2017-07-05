Countdown is on to Finn Harps 5k road race and walk

Preparations are continuing for the big Finn Harps 5k on next Tuesday, July 11th, in Ballybofey with the opportunity to meet first team players an added attraction of the event.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Gerry McMonagle has also confirmed his attendance at the 5k fundraiser.

It’s one of the club’s important fundraisers to back the huge efforts of manager Ollie Horgan and the squad who are working so hard to keep Harps in the Premier Division next season. There’s a lot of hard work between now and the end of the season to achieve that goal which requires the financial support of the Donegal public.

So come along to Navenny Street next Tuesday evening and support the Finn Harps 5k. You can run, jog or walk the event. For the runners it’s a fast course so there is the chance for quick times. There is chip timing while the organizers have prizes for all categories. The entry fee is €10 for adults and €5 for children.

Registrations will be taken at the Finn Harps Clubhouse from 5 p.m. on the evening and in advance by emailing finnharps5k@gmail.com and pay on the night. The race starts at 7.30pm.

Refreshments will be served and spot prizes awarded. As well as the taking part it’s always a great social occasion, so please support Donegal’s only League of Ireland Premier Division Club in their bid to keep top flight football in the county next year.