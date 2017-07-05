O'Connor leaves Harps and joins Bohs

Fresh from his departure from Finn Park, Ciaran O'Connor has joined Premier Division Bohemians on loan.

Harps confirmed this week that the striker's loan deal with the club had come to an end.

O'Connor had joined Harps on loan from Dundalk at the start of the season.

“On behalf of Finn Harps I would all like to thank Ciaran for the commitment he gave us in the League of Ireland Premier Division this season and we wish him well in his career going forward” said manager Ollie Horgan.

Harps may well come up against O'Connor before too long. The Donegal club entertain Bohs on Friday, July 14th.