Action continues in North West Super League

Illies Celtic can take another big step towards glory in the North-West Women’s Super League when they travel to face Inishowen neighbours Carndonagh on Thursday night.

Illies have been in fantastic form all season and a massive 6-0 triumph over Greencastle last week was a big statement of intent from John Doherty’s side.

Paula McGrory and Michelle McDaid have been hitting goals for fun so far and have been the key components of the Illies engine.

Bonagee United and Lagan Harps will look to stay on the coat-tails of Illies following their own 2-2 thriller at Orchard Park last week.

Bonagee host Moville Celtic at Dry Arch Park, while Laghan welcome Rasheney to Manor.

Swilly Rovers, meanwhile, scored a first win of the season last Thursday night and they head for Clonmany to face the local Shamrocks.

Leaders Lagan Harps and Illistrin continue to lead the way in the Donegal Women's Under-12 League after the latest round of fixtures.

Elsewhere, Bonagee claimed another big scalp when they defeated Mulroy Academy (S).

Meanwhile, Mulroy Academy and Lagan Harps maintained their joint leadership of the Arena 7 Under-16 League.

RESULTS

U-12 League

Swilly Rovers 0, Illistrin FC 3

Bonagee 2, Mulroy Academy (S) 0

Kilmacrennan 0, Lagan Harps 4

Finn Valley 2, Gweedore Utd. 1

U-16 League

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3, Lagan Harps 4

Swilly Rovers 0, Mulroy Academy 6

FIXTURES

U-12 League

Monday, July 10, 7.30pm

Gweedore United v Raphoe Town

Mulroy Academy (M) v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Lagan Harps v Gweedore Celtic

Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers

Illistrin FC v Finn Valley



Arena 7 U-16 League

Friday, July 7, 7.30pm

Mulroy Academy v Lagan Harps

Bonagee United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Swilly Rovers v Finn Valley



North-West Women’s Super League

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm

Bonagee United v Moville Celtic

Carndonagh v Illies

Clonmany Shamrocks v Swilly Rovers

Lagan Harps v Rasheney FC