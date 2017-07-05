DONEGAL WOMEN'S LEAGUE
Action continues in North West Super League
Round-up of the results and fixtures at underage
Bonagee Utd U-12s
Illies Celtic can take another big step towards glory in the North-West Women’s Super League when they travel to face Inishowen neighbours Carndonagh on Thursday night.
Illies have been in fantastic form all season and a massive 6-0 triumph over Greencastle last week was a big statement of intent from John Doherty’s side.
Paula McGrory and Michelle McDaid have been hitting goals for fun so far and have been the key components of the Illies engine.
Bonagee United and Lagan Harps will look to stay on the coat-tails of Illies following their own 2-2 thriller at Orchard Park last week.
Bonagee host Moville Celtic at Dry Arch Park, while Laghan welcome Rasheney to Manor.
Swilly Rovers, meanwhile, scored a first win of the season last Thursday night and they head for Clonmany to face the local Shamrocks.
Leaders Lagan Harps and Illistrin continue to lead the way in the Donegal Women's Under-12 League after the latest round of fixtures.
Elsewhere, Bonagee claimed another big scalp when they defeated Mulroy Academy (S).
Meanwhile, Mulroy Academy and Lagan Harps maintained their joint leadership of the Arena 7 Under-16 League.
RESULTS
U-12 League
Swilly Rovers 0, Illistrin FC 3
Bonagee 2, Mulroy Academy (S) 0
Kilmacrennan 0, Lagan Harps 4
Finn Valley 2, Gweedore Utd. 1
U-16 League
Kilmacrennan Celtic 3, Lagan Harps 4
Swilly Rovers 0, Mulroy Academy 6
FIXTURES
U-12 League
Monday, July 10, 7.30pm
Gweedore United v Raphoe Town
Mulroy Academy (M) v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Lagan Harps v Gweedore Celtic
Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers
Illistrin FC v Finn Valley
Arena 7 U-16 League
Friday, July 7, 7.30pm
Mulroy Academy v Lagan Harps
Bonagee United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Swilly Rovers v Finn Valley
North-West Women’s Super League
Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm
Bonagee United v Moville Celtic
Carndonagh v Illies
Clonmany Shamrocks v Swilly Rovers
Lagan Harps v Rasheney FC
