A win and a defeat for Harps against Drogheda

It was another day of mixed results for the Finn Harps U-19 and U-17 sides in the League of Ireland on Saturday.

In the Northern Elite U-19 league, Harps went down 2-1 at home to Drogheda United.

However, the U-17s had another good result in the Norther Elite U-17 Division with a 4-0 away win to Drogheda.

Harps are going really well this season and goals from Jamie Browne and Niall McGinley gave Declan Boyle’s side the points.

At Finn Park, Harps U-19s fielded a strong starting eleven which included BJ Banda in attack. However, Drogheda started the better and Conor Grogan gave them an early lead when he produced a wonderful chip to beat Harps keeper Tommy Lee McCarron.

Harps played well and had chances to force an equaliser. But Drogheda struck for a second 15 minutes from the end when full back James Carroll scored.

Oran McConnell did manage to get a goal back for Harps five minutes from time, but Drogheda held out to take the points.

FINN HARPS Tommy Lee McCarron, Micheal Doherty, Luke Nelis, Paul Ferry, Aaron McCready, Liam Walsh, Gareth Doherty, Dylan McCroary, Alex Carolan, BJ Banda, Oran McConnell. Subs: Jamie Bell, Dylan Mooney, Zak Brolly.

DROGHEDA UTD: Harry Hogan, James Carroll, Craig D’Arcy, Sean Tunney, Sam Reilly, Kyle Molloy, Sean Hughes, Karl Fitzsimmons, Lee Partridge, Eoin Broghan, Conor Grogan.

The sides meet again in Drogheda on Tuesday night in the cup.