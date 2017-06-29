Action in Women's U-12 and U-14 leagues as Lagan win again

Action continued apace in the Donegal Women’s League this week as Lagan continued their remarkable defensive record in the Under-14 League thanks to a 4-0 win over Finn Valley on Wednesday evening.

Lagan have yet to concede a goal in their eight games to date while second-placed Illistrin have conceded just one.

UNDER-12 LEAGUE

Swilly Rovers 0 Gweedore Celtic 1

Sile Ferry scored the only goal of the game on Monday night as Gweedore Celtic got the better of Swilly Rovers at Swilly Park. It was a great, evenly-matched game between two teams on a wet and windy evening.

Both sides battled hard throughout, but it was Ferry’s goal that made all the difference, taking a chance where others just couldn’t.



TERRY LEYDEN UNDER-14 LEAGUE

Lagan Harps 4 Finn Valley 0

The long-anticipated game between Lagan Harps and Finn Valley was held in Orchard Park on Wednesday evening.

Early pressure from Jessica Leese of Lagan set the tone for the majority of the game.

An early corner was earned by Brenda Carr but cleared by Serena McCrossan.

A swift attack by Finn Valley caused havoc for the Lagan defence. A shot by Cody Walsh was deflected narrowly wide for a Finn Valley corner.

Erin Doherty’s powerful shot was saved by the hands of the Caoimhe Brennan, the Finn Valley keeper.

A long-range shot by Clodagh Sweeney was also denied.

Maria Bonner then got Lagan their first goal of the evening as she calmly slotted the ball past the Valley keeper.

Quick passing from Erin Doherty and Gabby O’Donnell kept Brennan on her toes.

Finn Valley had their final chance of the half with a close range shot on goal but Lagan’s Courtney Gallagher was well capable of keeping their efforts out.

Lagan had further chances to extend their lead with excellent attempts from Leese and Bonner.

The second half began brightly with both teams contributing. A strong defence of Lucy Canning, Shannon Cunningham, Serena McCrossan and Niamh Sweeney kept the Valley attack at ease.

The pace of O’Donnell gave Rihanna Devenney the opportunity to increase Lagan’s lead but she was unlucky not to score.

Leese's goal eventually came from great open play.

Soon after, O’Donnell’s square cross met the right foot of Maria Bonner to claim her second goal and Lagan’s third of the night.

A desperate attempt to claim a goal was swiftly denied by Lagan right back Lucy Canning only moments before Leese was quick on her toes to get Lagan their fourth and final goal of the game.

A good team performance by Lagan with excellent defending by Aine McCauley and Ava Dunnion for Finn Valley while Cody Walsh caused havoc going forward.



Swilly Rovers 6 Bonagee United 0

Swilly Rovers were the stronger of the two teams on Wednesday night.

Orlaith Connolly was in top goal scoring form netting four and Tamara Blaney also scored a great individual goal. Swilly’s other goal was an unfortunate own goal.

Bonagee fought hard but found Swilly’s defence too strong.

Some great individual performances from Bonagee included those of youngsters Hannah Hopkins, Caitlin Hume and Alishya Alcorn, who were impressive, but outstanding for Bonagee was Roisin Martin.

A great team performance from Swilly Rovers, but Orlaith Connolly and Kelsey McAteer had an exceptional game.

Mulroy Academy 1 Raphoe Town 2

Shania McMonagle scored both of the Raphoe Town goals as they claimed a valuable away win at Mulroy Academy. In a hard-fought encounter, McMonagle’s brace proved key.

FIXTURES

Arena 7 Under-16 League

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm

Bonagee United v Finn Valley

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps

Swilly Rovers v Mulroy Academy

Under-12 League

Monday, July 3, 7.30pm

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps

Mulroy Academy M v Raphoe Town

Finn Valley v Gweedore United

Swilly Rovers v Illistrin FC

Bonagee United v Mulroy Academy S

Terry Leyden Under-14 League

Wednesday, July 5, 7.30pm

Finn Valley v Mulroy Academy

Raphoe Town v Swilly Rovers

Bonagee United v Illistrin FC