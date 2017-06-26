Horgan wants 'Corporate Donegal' to get behind Finn Harps

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said the time has come for ‘Corporate Donegal’ to row in behind the club with some financial support.

The Harps boss said businesses in the county have a part to play in helping to ensure the club can deliver Premier Division football for another season.

Horgan’s comments came as Harps held an emergency board meeting yesterday to discuss the financial implications arising out of the postponement of their North West derby meeting with Derry City.

Following that meeting, the club is to issue a statement on Monday evening in which they are expected to appeal for the public's support.

The match with Derry City was due to be played this coming Friday, but was postponed because of Derry’s Europa League double-header against FC Midtjylland of Denmark.

Harps had wanted the game to be put back two days until Sunday, July 2nd. However, with no date yet to be confirmed for the fixture, Harps will have to count the cost of missing out on a lucrative home gate.

The way the fixtures have fallen in the Premier Division, Harps will have only one home fixture in seven weeks. And with the club so reliant on gate receipts, these are certainly worrying times.

“Maybe we have to take some of the responsibility ourselves because we are so reliant on the income we take in from gate receipts,” Horgan said.

He said most clubs in the league rely on sponsorship, gate receipts and corporate support, and it’s split three ways.

“At Harps however, the vast amount of our income is generated from what we take from our home matches.”

Despite their defeat to Dundalk on Friday night, Harps remain just above the relegation zone in the Premier Division.

“Have we a chance of staying up? I’d like to think that we do,” Horgan said.

“People have to realise though, that if we do go down, we could be down for a long time. You’ve got to remember that there will be three clubs going down this season and you’d be in the First Division along with two other big Premier Division clubs as well as the likes of UCD, Cobh and Longford Town.

“But at the same time, if we could stay up this year, we could be in the Premier Division for a long time too.”