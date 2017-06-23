Making McHugh our captain 'a no brainer' - Motherwell boss

Donegal's Carl McHugh has been announced as the new club captain at Motherwell.

The Leitirmacaward man takes over from Keith Lasley who has retired from first team duties and is the club's new assistant manager.

The Scottish Premiership club confirmed the news on Thursday with manager Stephen Robinson saying the decision was 'a no brainer'.

“Carl epitomises everything that I want at this football club; passion, desire, super to have around the place and totally committed to Motherwell," Robinson said.

“I think it will be a popular decision among the players, hopefully a popular decision among the staff.

“For me it was a no-brainer because of his performances and desire for this football club.”

McHugh joined Motherwell at the beginning of last season from Plymouth Argyle. His first year in Scotland will be remembered for the horrific head injury he suffered right at the start of the campaign which forced him to miss a number of games.