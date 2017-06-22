Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures for this weekend

After all the drama and excitement of the Kennedy Cup tournament in Limerick, it's back to action much closer to home as the Donegal Schoolboys League continues.

Here's a round up of the results and fixtures for this week.

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION A

Kilmacrennan Celtic 0 - 1 Letterkenny Rovers

Illistrin United 2 - 1 Ballyraine United

U12 PREMIER DIVISION B

Glenea United 6 - 0 Swilly Rovers

Gweedore United 3 - 7 Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers 3 - 2 Gweedore Celtic

U12 PREMIER DIVISION C

Illistrin United 2 - 1 Dunfanaghy Youths

Ballyraine Celtic 4 - 1 Letterkenny Crusaders



EAST DONEGAL AREA

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Raphoe Town 0 - 2 Lagan Harps

U12 1st DIVISION

Ballybofey Utd AFC 2 - 0 Castlefin Celtic Castlefin Celtic 3 - 2 Lagan Colts

U12 1st DIVISION PLATE

Ballybofey Wanderers 2 - 1 Killea FC

DONEGAL SCHOOLBOY FIXTURES



LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U14 PREMIER A THURS 22nd JUNE 7-30pm

Keadue Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers

U16 PREMIER B THURS 22nd JUNE 6-30pm

Swilly Ramblers v Bonagee United

U12 PREMIER B FRI 23rd JUNE 7pm

Glenea United v Bonagee United

Swilly Rovers v Keadue Rovers

Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic

U14 PREMIER A FRI 23rd JUNE 7pm

Bonagee United v Milford United

U14 PREMIER A SAT 24th JUNE 11-45am

Gweedore United v Glenea United

U14 PREMIER B SAT 24th JUNE 11-45am

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Dunfanaghy Youths

Gweedore Celtic v Ballyraine United

Mulroy Academy v Keadue United

U16 PREMIER A SAT 24th JUNE 2-15pm

Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers

Keadue Rovers v Gweedore United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

U16 PREMIER B SAT 24th JUNE 2-15pm

Ballyraine United v Bonagee United

Mulroy Academy v Dunfanaghy Youths

Swilly Ramblers v Glencar Schoolboys

U12 PREMIER C SUN 25th JUNE 10-30am

Illistrin FC v Ballyraine Celtic

Letterkenny Crusaders v Mulroy Celtic

U12 PREMIER D SUN 25th JUNE 10-30am

Glenea Cubs v Bonagee Arcade

Milford Blues v Kilmac Academy

U14 PREMIER C SUN 25th JUNE NOON

Lurgy Celtic v Milford Blues

Gweedore Utd AFC v Glencar Schoolboys

Gweedore Cosmos v Bonagee Athletic



EAST DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER SAT 24th JUNE NOON

Ballybofey United v Cappry Rovers

U16 PREMIER SAT 24th JUNE 2pm

Cappry Rovers v Castlefin Celtic

Fintown Harps v Drumkeen United

U12 1st DIV SAT 24th JUNE 4pm

Lagan Colts v Ballybofey Utd AFC

U12 2nd DIV SUN 25th JUNE NOON

Cappry Colts v Lagan Harps Cubs

Fintown Colts v Curragh Athletic

U14 LEAGUE CUP SAT 24th JUNE 10am

Bonagee Arcade v Raphoe Town Group A

Cappry Crusaders v Castlefin Celtic Group A

Convoy Arsenal v Cappry Rovers Group B

Fintown Harps v Lagan Harps Group B



SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER THURS 22th JUNE 7pm

Donegal Town v Erne Wanderers

St. Catherines v Eany Celtic

U16 PREMIER SAT 24th JUNE 11am

Copany Rovers v Erne Wanderers

Donegal Town v Eany Celtic

St. Catherines v Dunkineely Celtic