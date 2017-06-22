SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures for this weekend
All the news from the underage divisions
Letterkenny North West Area U-12 Premier C League Champions, Illistrin FC.
After all the drama and excitement of the Kennedy Cup tournament in Limerick, it's back to action much closer to home as the Donegal Schoolboys League continues.
Here's a round up of the results and fixtures for this week.
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION A
Kilmacrennan Celtic 0 - 1 Letterkenny Rovers
Illistrin United 2 - 1 Ballyraine United
U12 PREMIER DIVISION B
Glenea United 6 - 0 Swilly Rovers
Gweedore United 3 - 7 Bonagee United
Keadue Rovers 3 - 2 Gweedore Celtic
U12 PREMIER DIVISION C
Illistrin United 2 - 1 Dunfanaghy Youths
Ballyraine Celtic 4 - 1 Letterkenny Crusaders
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Raphoe Town 0 - 2 Lagan Harps
U12 1st DIVISION
Ballybofey Utd AFC 2 - 0 Castlefin Celtic Castlefin Celtic 3 - 2 Lagan Colts
U12 1st DIVISION PLATE
Ballybofey Wanderers 2 - 1 Killea FC
DONEGAL SCHOOLBOY FIXTURES
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U14 PREMIER A THURS 22nd JUNE 7-30pm
Keadue Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers
U16 PREMIER B THURS 22nd JUNE 6-30pm
Swilly Ramblers v Bonagee United
U12 PREMIER B FRI 23rd JUNE 7pm
Glenea United v Bonagee United
Swilly Rovers v Keadue Rovers
Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic
U14 PREMIER A FRI 23rd JUNE 7pm
Bonagee United v Milford United
U14 PREMIER A SAT 24th JUNE 11-45am
Gweedore United v Glenea United
U14 PREMIER B SAT 24th JUNE 11-45am
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Dunfanaghy Youths
Gweedore Celtic v Ballyraine United
Mulroy Academy v Keadue United
U16 PREMIER A SAT 24th JUNE 2-15pm
Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers
Keadue Rovers v Gweedore United
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore Celtic
U16 PREMIER B SAT 24th JUNE 2-15pm
Ballyraine United v Bonagee United
Mulroy Academy v Dunfanaghy Youths
Swilly Ramblers v Glencar Schoolboys
U12 PREMIER C SUN 25th JUNE 10-30am
Illistrin FC v Ballyraine Celtic
Letterkenny Crusaders v Mulroy Celtic
U12 PREMIER D SUN 25th JUNE 10-30am
Glenea Cubs v Bonagee Arcade
Milford Blues v Kilmac Academy
U14 PREMIER C SUN 25th JUNE NOON
Lurgy Celtic v Milford Blues
Gweedore Utd AFC v Glencar Schoolboys
Gweedore Cosmos v Bonagee Athletic
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER SAT 24th JUNE NOON
Ballybofey United v Cappry Rovers
U16 PREMIER SAT 24th JUNE 2pm
Cappry Rovers v Castlefin Celtic
Fintown Harps v Drumkeen United
U12 1st DIV SAT 24th JUNE 4pm
Lagan Colts v Ballybofey Utd AFC
U12 2nd DIV SUN 25th JUNE NOON
Cappry Colts v Lagan Harps Cubs
Fintown Colts v Curragh Athletic
U14 LEAGUE CUP SAT 24th JUNE 10am
Bonagee Arcade v Raphoe Town Group A
Cappry Crusaders v Castlefin Celtic Group A
Convoy Arsenal v Cappry Rovers Group B
Fintown Harps v Lagan Harps Group B
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER THURS 22th JUNE 7pm
Donegal Town v Erne Wanderers
St. Catherines v Eany Celtic
U16 PREMIER SAT 24th JUNE 11am
Copany Rovers v Erne Wanderers
Donegal Town v Eany Celtic
St. Catherines v Dunkineely Celtic
