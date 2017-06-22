Donegal squads off to Limerick for Gaynor Cup

The Donegal Women’s League squads are off to the Gaynor Cup in Limerick this week to compete in the prestigious competition.

The tournament is staged at University of Limerick and Bríd McGinty’s girls begin their action on Thursday morning in the Under-14 section with a game against North East Counties.

On Friday morning, the Under-14s take on Kilkenny in the second game in the three-team group.



Donegal Women’s League is also in the Under-16 section and in a group with Midlands, Clare, Carlow and Galway.

They open their tournament on Thursday afternoon against Midlands.

It’s a big week, too, for two Donegal players who will take part in the Player Skill Challenge.

Under-14 player Caoimhe Herron of Mulroy Academy will face opposition from Limerick Desmond on Thursday while Kelly Ann Buchananan from Swilly Rovers will take part in the Under-16 challenge, facing up to a Galway opponent, also on Thursday.

Donegal Women’s League Under-16 squad: Claire Friel, Eimear Sweeney, Thea Duffy, Keri Sweeney, Michelle McDevitt, Laura Dugera (Mulroy Academy); Neve Scanlon, Sarah Harkin, Bronagh Gallagher, Casey Barrett (Lagan Harps); Molly Page, Ciara McElwaine, Helena McGee, Aoife Kelly (Kilmacrennan Celtic); Etain Haicead (Gweedore Celtic); Catherine Grier, Aisling Irwin, Danielle Hynd, Kelly Ann Buchanan (Swilly Rovers); Suzanne Whyte (Donegal Town)

Under-16 fixtures

Thursday 3.30pm, Donegal v Midlands

Friday 11:30am, Donegal v Clare

Friday 3:30pm, Donegal v Carlow

Saturday 10am Donegal v Galway

Donegal Women’s League Under-14 squad: Orla Corry, Alisha Tobin, Aislinn Coll, Aobha Gallagher, Sinead McBride (Illistrin FC); Courtney Gallagher, Clodagh Sweeney, Shannon Cunningham, Maria Boner, Rhianna Devenney, Jessica Leese (Lagan Harps); Caoimhe Brennan, Rachel Lawne (Finn Valley Ladies); Orlaith Connolly, Kelsey McAteer (Swilly Rovers); Caoimhne Heron (Mulroy Academy); Ciara McGarvey, Amy McLaughlin (Kilmacrennan Celtic).

Under-14 fixtures

Thursday 10am, Donegal v North East Counties

Friday 10am, Donegal v Kilkenny