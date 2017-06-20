Johnny Dunleavy could miss rest of the season for Cork City

Donegal's Johnny Dunleavy is set to miss the rest of the season with Cork City after picking up a knee injury.

It's terrible news for the Ballybofey man who has had his share of injury problems over his career.

The Cork City captain has been in excellent form this season, since making his return to first team action when Cork defeated Finn Harps in Ballybofey in the opening game of the Premier Division.

However, the defender, who turns 26 next week, suffered an injury in Cork's win over Limerick last weekend and manager John Caulfield side the outlook for the player is not good.

"It looks like he'll be out for a while, it's a terrible blow to himself but that's the way it is," he said.

Cork City play Derry City in Maginn Park on Friday night.