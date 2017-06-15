Illistrin move clear at top of U-12 league

Illistrin moved three points clear at the top of the Donegal Women’s League Under-12 League on Monday night with a 3-0 away win at fellow title hopefuls Lagan and it was another night of exciting action across all five games.

Lagan Harps 0 Illistrin 3

Two goals in the first half by Ciara Molloy put Illistrin on the front foot for the second half in this top-of-the-table clash.

Lagan held possession for long periods with Emma Gribben driving forward from defence and Erin Doherty and Niamh Sweeney controlling midfield.

However, they couldn't break down the excellent defence of Erika Gallagher, Grace Nugent, Darcy Kelly and Aoibhlinn Randles in nets when she was called upon.

Chantel Peoples and Leesha Kelly were solid in defence with the third coming from a free kick on the right which Aoife Sweeney made a good save but the loose ball was tapped into the net by Nicole McDaid.

Lagan lost Sinead Deasley and Illistrin lost Aobha Ni Aragain in the second half due to separate injuries.

Both teams showed great passing throughout the game.



Mulroy Academy (S) 3 Raphoe Town 1

Raphoe travelled to a windy Triagh a Locha. The game started with a young Raphoe side battling well for possession with the Mulroy side just had the edge and opened the scoreline with a superb finish from Eva Blaney.

Megan McLaughlin commanded the pitch and left no stone unturned for Mulroy.

Meabh Mc Ateer scored Mulroy’s goal with a beautiful strike that beat the Raphoe keeper.

The young Raphoe side showed great skill and determination and this ended with a one on one with the Mulroy keeper resulting in Shania McMonagle putting Raphoe back in the game.

Superb team work from the Mulroy midfield left a lovely chance for Bronnagh Duffy to finish which left Mulroy with three goals on the score board.

Muireann O’Donnell and Sadie Logan played well for Raphoe, while Kelly Carr and Roisin Carr had a great game for Mulroy



Swilly Rovers 1 Finn Valley 0

This was a really exciting game of football played at Swilly Park in front of a great crowd of supporters.

Swilly started the game the strongest with Katie O'Gorman having the first shot just going wide two minutes into the game.

Claire and Mae McCarron for Swilly had a great passage of play but the Finn Valley defence stood strong.

From here Finn Valley came into the game and Sarah McCloskey carried the ball down the left wing and had a great cross in to Amber Gallagher but Eimear Connolly and Emily Irwin in the Swilly defence worked well to clear the ball.

Half-time 0-0.

The second half started the same with Ciara Lawne, Emily Boyce pressing hard for Finn Valley, Aine Connolly in the Swilly goals kept them in the game with a few fine saves the best of these was from Sheila McElcar.

Ciara Lawne and Susie Diver battled hard for both teams in the midfield. A. McMenamin along with Claire Diver for Valley worked hard but Tamara Blaney kept the Swilly defence strong.

Swilly came back into the game in the last 15 minutes.

The only goal of the game came when the ball was played from the Swilly defence by Emily Irwin out the right wing to Kirsten Stewart. A passage of play between Kirsten and Caitlin Doherty got the ball into Mae McCarron to score in the 53rd minute.

Finn Valley pushed to get the goal back but it wasn't to be.

A fantastic game of football by both teams.



Gweedore Celtic 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic 2

This match was played in fine conditions in Magheragallon.

Kilmacrennan opened the scoring through Siobhan Cameron 10 minutes in.

Gweedore started to get more into the game and equalised through Maeve Boyle.

Síle Ferry then fired the Celts into the lead with a spectacular goal into the top corner after some good team play by the home side.

Kilmacrennan equalised on the stroke of half time through another brilliant goal from Jacqueline Diver.

The second half was a tense affair,with the Gweedore defence marshalled by Caitlin McCombs who had a Player of the Match display.

Great performance from Ciara Shields, Ella and Tara McGettigan for Kilmacrennan.

A team effort from the Gweedore girls in what was a very entertaining clash.



Gweedore United 3 Bonagee United 3

Grace Murphy was the hat-trick hero for Bonagee United as they battled to an entertaining three-all draw at Gweedore United on Monday.

Murphy’s treble secured a share of the spoils for Natalie McFadden’s team.

Oral McFadden scored twice for the hosts and Mary Anne Ward also got on the mark.



RESULTS

Donegal Women’s League, Under-12 League

Monday, June 12

Gweedore United 3 Bonagee United 3

Mulroy Academy (S) 3 Raphoe Town 1

Swilly Rovers 1 Finn Valley 0

Lagan Harps 0 Illistrin FC 3

Gweedore Celtic 2 Kilmacrennan 2

FIXTURES

Donegal Women’s League, Under-12 League

Monday, June 19, 7.30pm

Finn Valley v Lagan Harps

Swilly Rovers v Raphoe Town

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Mulroy Academy (S)

Bonagee United v Illistrin FC

Mulroy Academy (M) v Gweedore Celtic



* The Terry Leyden Under-14 League resumes on Wednesday, June 28

** The Arena 7 Under-16 League resumes on Friday, June 30

TOP GOALSCORERS – U12 LEAGUE

Harriett McCrossan (Lagan Harps) 11

Clodagh Herron (Mulroy Academy M) 9

Grace Murphy (Bonagee United) 8

Siobhan Cameron (Kilmacrennan Celtic) 8

Maeve Boyle (Gweedore Celtic) 5

Rachel Friel (Mulroy Academy M) 6

Iseult Ni Mhatuna (Mulroy Academy M) 6

Erin Doherty (Lagan Harps) 6

Aobha Harrigan (Illistrin) 4

Ciara Molloy (Illistrin) 4

Megan McLaughlin (Mulroy Academy S) 4

Maryanne Ward (Gweedore United) 4

Orla McFadden (Gweedore United) 4