Bad news for Harps as four players hit with bans for Friday night

Finn Harps will have no less than four players suspended for Friday night’s visit of Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan had been keeping his fingers crossed that some of the bans would be held over for at least another weekend.

However, the FAI today confirmed the suspensions for this weekend and Harps have been hit hard.

Ethan Boyle and Damien McNulty have been banned for one match for reaching five yellow cards. Caolan McAleer will serve a one-game ban for reaching eight yellow cards, and Danny Morrissey serves another game following his sending-off against Limerick.

Harps fans will take some comfort from the fact that Shamrock Rovers will also be missing a number of players through suspension.

Graham Burke, Trevor Clarke, David McAllister and David Webster are all banned.