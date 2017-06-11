Donegal open Kennedy Cup campaign against Mayo

The Donegal Schoolboys U-14 side kick off their Kennedy Cup campaign on Monday evening in Limerick.

The team, managed by Gerry Crossan, will play the first of their three group matches against Mayo at 6pm.

On Tuesday, they will have two more games with Longford and Cork providing the opposition.

Crossan said his squad has prepared well for the tournament and the players are looking forward to taking part.

“It's a great occasion and hopefully we can do well,” Crossan said.

“We have three difficult games in our group and it's never easy to qualify as the top side.

“But hopefully we can get off to a good start against Mayo and take it from there.”

Donegal squad: Kyle Burns, Swilly Rovers; Fionnan Coyle, Gweedore United; Shane Black, Milford Utd; Connor McDaid, Letterkenny Rovers; Ultan O’Grady, Donegal Town; Joel Gorman, Letterkenny Rovers; Blake McGarvey, Glenea United; Jamie Murray, Cappry Rovers; Ryan Coyle, Convoy Arsenal; Brandon Ndlovu, Letterkenny Rovers; Daniel Gildea, Fintown Harps; Tyler Durning, Swilly Rovers; Rory Pyper, Letterkenny Rovers; Corey Brolly, RaphoeTown; Caolan McClintock, Castlefinn Celtic; Sean Pascual, Letterkenny Rovers; Jack Dwyer, Letterkenny Rovers;

Nathan Plumb, Letterkenny Rovers; Leon Doherty, Letterkenny Rovers; Oisin McCallig, Drumbar United.