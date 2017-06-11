SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Results and fixtures from the Donegal Schoolboys League
Busy week of fixtures start on Monday
Actoin from Saturday's Arena 7 Cup Competition in Letterkenny. Photo: Stephen Doherty.
The Donegal Schoolboys U-14s are away to Limerick to represent the county in the Kennedy Cup tournament this week.
However, there's still plenty of action at home with games in the various leagues.
Here's a round up of what's happening:
DONEGAL SCHOOLBOY RESULTS
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION A
Milford United 0 - 0 Illistrin United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 - 3 Ballyraine United
Mulroy Academy 2 - 3 Letterkenny Rovers
U12 PREMIER DIVISION B
Bonagee United 2 - 4 Keadue Rovers
Glenea United 1 - 1 Gweedore United
U12 PREMIER DIVISION C
Dunfanaghy Youths 1 - 1 Ballyraine Celtic
Mulroy Celtic 0 - 6 Illistrin FC
U12 PREMIER DIVISION D
Kilmac Academy 2 - 5 Bonagee Arcade
Keadue United 1 - 3 Glenea Cubs
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Donegal Town 1 - 0 Eany Celtic
Erne Wanderers 0 - 1 Donegal/Killymard
St. Catherines 2 - 2 Drumbar United
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Eany Celtic 2 - 3 Dunkineely Celtic
DONEGAL SCHOOLBOY FIXTURES
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U12 PREMIER A MON 12th JUNE 7-30pm
Illistrin United v Ballyraine United
Milford United v Mulroy Academy
U12 PREMIER C MON 12th JUNE 7pm
Illistrin FC v Letterkenny Crusaders 6pm
Dunfanaghy Youths v Mulroy Celtic
U12 PREMIER D MON 12th JUNE 7pm
Milford Blues v Bonagee Arcade 6-15pm
Keadue United v Kilmac Academy
U12 PREMIER B WED 14th JUNE 7pm
Swilly Rovers v Gweedore Celtic
U16 PREMIER B SAT 17th JUNE 6-30pm
Bonagee United v Glencar Schoolboys
U12 PREMIER C SUN 18th JUNE 11am
Illistrin FC v Dunfanaghy Youths
Ballyraine Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders
U12 PREMIER D SUN 18th JUNE 11pm
Bonagee Arcade v Keadue United
Milford Blues v Glenea United
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 1st DIVISION WED 14th JUNE 7pm
Dunkineely Celtic v Copany Rovers
Eany Athletic v Drumbar Celtic
Erne Celtic v Donegal Celtic
U12 PREMIER THURS 15th JUNE 7pm
Donegal/Killymard v Donegal Town
Eany Celtic v Drumbar United
Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines
U14 PREMIER THURS 15th JUNE 7pm
St. Catherines v Drumbar United (Reversed to Drumbar)
U14 PREMIER SAT 17th JUNE 2pm
Donegal Town v St. Catherines
Eany Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic
Erne Wanderers v Drumbar United
