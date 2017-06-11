Results and fixtures from the Donegal Schoolboys League

The Donegal Schoolboys U-14s are away to Limerick to represent the county in the Kennedy Cup tournament this week.

However, there's still plenty of action at home with games in the various leagues.

Here's a round up of what's happening:

DONEGAL SCHOOLBOY RESULTS

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION A

Milford United 0 - 0 Illistrin United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 - 3 Ballyraine United

Mulroy Academy 2 - 3 Letterkenny Rovers

U12 PREMIER DIVISION B

Bonagee United 2 - 4 Keadue Rovers

Glenea United 1 - 1 Gweedore United

U12 PREMIER DIVISION C

Dunfanaghy Youths 1 - 1 Ballyraine Celtic

Mulroy Celtic 0 - 6 Illistrin FC

U12 PREMIER DIVISION D

Kilmac Academy 2 - 5 Bonagee Arcade

Keadue United 1 - 3 Glenea Cubs

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Donegal Town 1 - 0 Eany Celtic

Erne Wanderers 0 - 1 Donegal/Killymard

St. Catherines 2 - 2 Drumbar United

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Eany Celtic 2 - 3 Dunkineely Celtic



DONEGAL SCHOOLBOY FIXTURES

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U12 PREMIER A MON 12th JUNE 7-30pm

Illistrin United v Ballyraine United

Milford United v Mulroy Academy

U12 PREMIER C MON 12th JUNE 7pm

Illistrin FC v Letterkenny Crusaders 6pm

Dunfanaghy Youths v Mulroy Celtic

U12 PREMIER D MON 12th JUNE 7pm

Milford Blues v Bonagee Arcade 6-15pm

Keadue United v Kilmac Academy

U12 PREMIER B WED 14th JUNE 7pm

Swilly Rovers v Gweedore Celtic

U16 PREMIER B SAT 17th JUNE 6-30pm

Bonagee United v Glencar Schoolboys

U12 PREMIER C SUN 18th JUNE 11am

Illistrin FC v Dunfanaghy Youths

Ballyraine Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders

U12 PREMIER D SUN 18th JUNE 11pm

Bonagee Arcade v Keadue United

Milford Blues v Glenea United

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 1st DIVISION WED 14th JUNE 7pm

Dunkineely Celtic v Copany Rovers

Eany Athletic v Drumbar Celtic

Erne Celtic v Donegal Celtic

U12 PREMIER THURS 15th JUNE 7pm

Donegal/Killymard v Donegal Town

Eany Celtic v Drumbar United

Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines

U14 PREMIER THURS 15th JUNE 7pm

St. Catherines v Drumbar United (Reversed to Drumbar)

U14 PREMIER SAT 17th JUNE 2pm

Donegal Town v St. Catherines

Eany Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic

Erne Wanderers v Drumbar United