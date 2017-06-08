'Harps have what it takes to stay up' - Con McLaughlin

One of Finn Harps’ all time greatest goalscorers, Con McLaughlin, said Ollie Horgan’s team have done enough this season to suggest that they are more than capable of staying in the Premier Division.

McLaughlin warned however, that if finances allow, Horgan should do his best to add another couple of players to his panel for the second half of the campaign.

Harps are sitting in eighth position in the Premier Division at the half-way stage in the League of Ireland season.

Former Harps striker McLaughlin, the first Donegal man to score 100 League of Ireland goals, said he has been really impressed by what he has seen from the side this year.

“Coming on the back of last season when they just managed to avoid the drop, I have been totally impressed,” he said.

“The addition of the new players, but in particular, Ciaran O’Connor, Danny Morrissey, Caolan McAleer and Paddy McCourt, have really worked out.

“McCourt has been superb. I know that you will rarely get 90 minutes out of him, but when he has been on the pitch, he has been immense.”

As the league enters its mid-season break, Harps are sitting above Galway United, St. Patrick’s Athletic, Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers.

“When you take in Bohemians, It’s almost like a six-team league down there now,” McLaughlin added.

“And for Harps to stay up, they have to finish at least third in that six-team league.

“It’s not beyond them. There’s not an awful lot between those sides that are down there and Harps have shown already that they can take points off some of the big teams too.

“To stay up, they will have to do their best to avoid defeat against any of the bottom sides and if possible, pick up the odd point or even three points against the sides at the top.”

McLaughlin added: “Realistically, and if the finances allow, Ollie would need to add maybe one or two players to his squad, just to strengthen things up.

“There are some big games coming up again and he has been very unfortunate with injuries this season.

“But I do think they are good enough to stay up. The wins over St. Pat’s and Limerick were brilliant and you could see how the early goals in those games gave them the confidence to go on and score more.

“If Harps can go at teams, especially at home, they are capable of picking up a few more decent results like that.”

Con McLaughlin in action for Finn Harps. Photo courtesy of FinnHarps.com