Away wins for Lagan, Finn Valley and Illistrin in U-14 league

It was an away night in the Terry Leyden Under-14 League on Wednesday night as Illistrin, Finn Valley and Lagan all recorded away wins – with Illistrin’s on-fire Sinead McBride hitting a stunning five goals.

Swilly Rovers 0 Illistrin FC 7

Swilly Rovers lost out to a great Illistrin performance on Wednesday evening at Swilly Park. They defended well in the first half, but goals from Maria Kealy and Sinead McBride left them 2-0 down at half-time.

Illistrin came out fighting strong in the second half, with an outstanding performance from Sinead McBride seeing her score four more goals, while a goal from Leah Afxentiou put the result at 7-0.

A great team performance from Illistrin with a stand out performance from Sinead McBride. Beth McFadden, Emily Irwin and Eimear Connolly best for Swilly Rovers.

Bonagee United 0 Finn Valley 7

Bonagee got the game under way, but Finn valley soon gained control of the game.

Bonagee's defence was doing well holding off the Finn Valley attack early on, but they finally got the break-through after 20 minutes with a strike from Brenda Carr.

Abigail Temple-Asokuh got two in the first half.

Bonagee had some good play with Demi Crossan and Millie Patton impressing, but couldn’t get in for a goal.

Finn Valley added to their score line with some great goals from Rachel Lawne, Rebecca McColgan, Ciara Lawne and Brenda Carr got her second.

It could have been more, but for Bonagee ‘keeper Emma Doherty, who played outstanding and made some brilliant saves.

Mulroy Academy 0 Lagan Harps 4

Lagan Harps U14 girls stay top of league table with a victory over a very young Mulroy Academy team.

The Sweeney twins made their debut for Lagan this evening, Aoife kept a clean sheet and Niamh, when introduced in the second half, showed great determination and had great runs down the left.

Solid defending by Niamh Monaghan kept the dangerous Bronagh Duffy at bay and restricted her to playing in wide areas.

Lagan created many chances in the first half, but Meabh Duffy in goals was having a great game and there was solid defending by Meghan McLoughlin and Aoife Sweeney.

Maria Boner was doing a lot of hard work in the middle breaking down any passages of play from Mulroy.

The break though came with 10 minutes to go to half time when Lucy Canning sent a ball over the top for Jessica Leese who ran and slotted the ball past the Meabh Duffy in the Mulroy net.

The new pairing of Sinead Deasley and Clodagh Sweeney broke down the Mulroy midfield in the second half. Rhianna Devenney linked up well with Jessica to extend the lead.

A fine run by Orla McGrath crossing from the right to Gaby O’Donnell on the left to finish from close range.

Erin Doherty was more creative in the second half when moved from defend to midfield and linked up well with Kirsten McCrudden but her shot was saved by Meabh.

Shannon Cunningham wrapped up the scoring when Niamh Sweeney crossed from the left to the advancing run of Shannon.



RESULTS

Terry Leyden Under-14 League

Bonagee United 0 Finn Valley 7

Mulroy Academy 0 Lagan Harps 4

Swilly Rovers 0 Illistrin 7

U14 LEAGUE GOALSCORERS

Jessica Leese (Lagan Harps) 12

Sinead McBride (Illistrin) 11

Rebecca McColgan (Finn Valley) 8

Brenda Carr (Finn Valley) 5

Gaby O’Donnell (Lagan Harps) 5

Shania McMonagle (Raphoe Town) 5

FIXTURES

Donegal Women’s League Under-12 League

Monday, June 12, 7.30pm

Gweedore United v Bonagee United

Mulroy Academy S v Raphoe Town

Swilly Rovers v Finn Valley

Lagan Harps v Illistrin FC

Gweedore Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic

The Terry Leyden Under-14 League will resume after the Gaynor Cup. The next round of games are on Wednesday, June 28.

The Arena 7 Under-16 League will resume after the State Exams and the Gaynor Cup. The next round of games are on Friday, June 30.