McAleer a doubt as Finn Harps head to Sligo

Caolan McAleer is a major injury doubt for Finn Harps ahead of Friday night’s north-west derby at Sligo Rovers. (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Omagh man has been nursing a foot injury for the last few weeks but was forced to come off before the finish of last Friday night’s win over Limerick.

McAleer scored one goal and set up another in one of his best performances since joining Harps from Greenock Morton ahead of this season.

And Harps fans will be hoping he’s fit enough to start in Friday night’s game which is the last before the league enters a two-week mid-season break.

McAleer isn’t the only injury worry for Ollie Horgan’s side. Paddy McCourt is once again rated doubtful after he too came off injured last weekend. Barry Molloy didn’t feature in the squad for last Fright night because of a groin problem.

The game will be the last in a Harps shirt for Michael Funston who finishes a career spanning over 300 games with the club.

One man who will definitely miss out this weekend is Danny Morrissey who will serve a one-game ban following his sending off in the 3-2 win over Limerick.

After two wins in two games, Horgan said the Sligo match is another key game for his team. He played down the fact that Harps have managed to put together a decent run of results against Sligo since returning to the Premier Division last season. Harps were unbeaten in their three meetings last year and beat them in the league at Finn Park earlier in this campaign when Ciaran O’Connor scored an injury time penalty in a 2-1 victory

“I suppose we have done well,” he said.

“But look, when we played them in the league in Ballybofey this season, we were very lucky to get a penalty right at the end to win the game. Kieran Sadlier had been causing us an awful lot of bother before we managed to score.

“They’re a good side. They’ve a new manager now in Gerard Lyttle and he looks like he’ll make a job of them.

“They’re on a good run as well. They drew 2-2 at Bray last week, but apart from a defeat to Dundalk, they’re on a decent run.”

Sligo also ran Cork City close in their last outing at the Showgrounds and led for a good part of that match before eventually losing out 2-1.

Friday night’s game is likely to attract another big north-west derby crowd for what’s the final match before the break.

Horgan confirmed that he will give his players a week off before they return next weekend to begin preparations for the visit of Shamrock Rovers to Finn Park on Friday, June 16th.

Michael Funston helps out with some net repairs before Finn Harps' recent game against Bray Wanderers in Finn Park. The Letterkenny man will play his final game for the club at Sligo Rovers on Friday night. Photo Thomas Gallagher INDD150517 Harps v Bray TG2