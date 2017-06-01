SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
South Donegal Schoolboys Academy play Glentoran FC
The South Donegal Schoolboys Academy who played Glentoran FC in Killybegs last weekend
The South Donegal Schoolboys Academy hosted the Glentoran FC Academy at Emerald Park, Killybegs last Saturday.
A big crowd turned out and they were treated to some quality action with some fine talent on show on both sides.
The Donegal Schoolboys League continues with action in the various league areas taking place over the bank holiday weekend.
Here's a round-up of the latest results and fixtures:
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Lifford Celtic 0 v 4 Cappry Rovers
Ballybofey United v Lifford Celtic
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Castlefin Celtic 2 - 2 Cappry Rovers
Ballybofey United 3 - 4 Bonagee Arc
Castlefin Celtic 1 - 1 Lagan Harps
Convoy Arsenal 2 - 4 Fintown Harps
Raphoe Town 0 - 4 Cappry Rovers
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Lagan Harps 2 - 1 Ballybofey United
Cappry Rovers 1 - 0 Raphoe Town
U12 1st DIVISION
Cappry Crusaders 0 - 6 Raphoe Town
Raphoe Tn 0 - 1 Ballybofey Wanderers
Lagan Colts 1 - 2 Castlefin Celtic
U12 2nd DIVISION
Convoy Colts 2 - 2 Drumkeen Colts
Cappry Colts 3 - 3 Fintown Colts
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Erne Wanderers 1 - 1 Drumbar United
St. Catherines 2 - 1 Donegal Town
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Drumbar United 1 - 3 Dunkineely Cel
Donegal Town 4 - 1 Erne Wanderers
Eany Celtic 3 - 1 Killybegs
Fixtures
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST
U12 PREMIER A THURS 1st JUNE 7pm
Ballyraine United v Letterkenny Rovers
Illistrin United v Mulroy Academy
Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U12 PREMIER B THURS 1st JUNE 7pm
Gweedore Celtic v Glenea United
Keadue Rovers v Gweedore United
Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER THURS 1st JUNE 7pm
Donegal/Killymard v St. Catherines
Drumbar United v Donegal Town
Eany Celtic v Erne Wanderers
U14 PREMIER SAT 3rd JUNE 2pm
Drumbar United v Donegal Town
Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherines
Killybegs v Erne Wanderers
