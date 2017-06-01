South Donegal Schoolboys Academy play Glentoran FC

The South Donegal Schoolboys Academy hosted the Glentoran FC Academy at Emerald Park, Killybegs last Saturday.

A big crowd turned out and they were treated to some quality action with some fine talent on show on both sides.

The Donegal Schoolboys League continues with action in the various league areas taking place over the bank holiday weekend.

Here's a round-up of the latest results and fixtures:



EAST DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Lifford Celtic 0 v 4 Cappry Rovers

Ballybofey United v Lifford Celtic

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Castlefin Celtic 2 - 2 Cappry Rovers

Ballybofey United 3 - 4 Bonagee Arc

Castlefin Celtic 1 - 1 Lagan Harps

Convoy Arsenal 2 - 4 Fintown Harps

Raphoe Town 0 - 4 Cappry Rovers

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Lagan Harps 2 - 1 Ballybofey United

Cappry Rovers 1 - 0 Raphoe Town

U12 1st DIVISION

Cappry Crusaders 0 - 6 Raphoe Town

Raphoe Tn 0 - 1 Ballybofey Wanderers

Lagan Colts 1 - 2 Castlefin Celtic

U12 2nd DIVISION

Convoy Colts 2 - 2 Drumkeen Colts

Cappry Colts 3 - 3 Fintown Colts

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Erne Wanderers 1 - 1 Drumbar United

St. Catherines 2 - 1 Donegal Town

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Drumbar United 1 - 3 Dunkineely Cel

Donegal Town 4 - 1 Erne Wanderers

Eany Celtic 3 - 1 Killybegs

Fixtures

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST

U12 PREMIER A THURS 1st JUNE 7pm

Ballyraine United v Letterkenny Rovers

Illistrin United v Mulroy Academy

Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

U12 PREMIER B THURS 1st JUNE 7pm

Gweedore Celtic v Glenea United

Keadue Rovers v Gweedore United

Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER THURS 1st JUNE 7pm

Donegal/Killymard v St. Catherines

Drumbar United v Donegal Town

Eany Celtic v Erne Wanderers

U14 PREMIER SAT 3rd JUNE 2pm

Drumbar United v Donegal Town

Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherines

Killybegs v Erne Wanderers