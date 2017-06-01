Mid-season break in the Donegal Women's League

The action continues apace in the Donegal Women’s Leagues with goals galore across all the leagues.

The Under-12 league will resume on Monday, June 12 as there are no games on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Under-14 League will break for Gaynor Cup preparations after the series of games on June 7, while the Under-16 League is now on a break until June 30 due to the State Examinations and the Gaynor Cup.



FIXTURE NOTICE

From June 1, all underage games in the Donegal Women’s League will kick off at 7.30pm. This arrangement will be in place until the end of the season.

PRO NOTICE

Clubs are reminded to submit match results and match reports to the Donegal Women’s League PRO on 087-9499073 or by email to chrismcnulty86@gmail.com Penalties will be imposed for non compliance.

RESULTS

Under-12 League - Monday, May 29

Raphoe Town 2 Bonagee United 2

Illistrin 0 Kilmacrennan 0

Gweedore Utd 0 Mulroy Academy M 7

Lagan Harps 5 Mulroy Academy S 1

Terry Leyden Under-14 League

Sunday, May 28th

Mulroy Academy 0 Illistrin 3

Arena 7 Under-16 League

Friday, May 26

Silly Rovers 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Bonagee United 0 Lagan Harps 4