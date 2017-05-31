Dooish NS just lose out in Spar FAI Schools final

Dooish National School just missed out in winning the Spar FAI Primary Schools national final after a thrilling day's action at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ballybofey school's boys team finished second in Section B after losing out in the group decider when they were beaten 2-1 by Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Ballymote, Co. Sligo.

Both teams had won their opening two group games so the title came down to their meeting this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Dooish had beaten Scoil an Athar Tadhg, Cork 3-2 and St. Peter's NS, Dromiskin, Co. Louth 5-4.

There was disappointment for Donegal's other two schools. Woodland NS Letterkenny played in Section C of the girls competition and lost their opening two games. However, they finished off their day in style, defeating Scoil Nioclais of Cork 6-0.

Scoil Mhuire Caiseal girls from Fanad were in Section A but lost all three of their group games against very strong opposition.