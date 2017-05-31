Donegal teenager in dream move to Premiership club

Donegal teenager Marc Walsh has agreed a deal with Swansea City and will sign for the Premiership club once he completes his Junior Cert.

The 16-year-old from Loughanure, who is a former Gweedore Celtic player, has signed a pre-contract agreement with Swansea.

He will travel over to Wales on July 3rd when he will sign a two year scholarship. His deal will also include a one year professional deal after his two year scholarship deal ends.

Marc, who plays predominantly as a wide midfielder, but can also play at full back, is currently part of Declan Boyle's Finn Harps U-17 side.

He has already been capped at underage level and was recently part of the Republic of Ireland U-16 squad which played in a UEFA Development tournament in Co. Mayo.

News of the move was confirmed by Gweedore Celtic on Tuesday night. The club commented:

"It is an honour for all involved with the club and especially for his family, that this talented player will be given an opportunity to reach his potential and help him realise his ambition of playing professional football.

"He is the first player from the Club's Academy to be offered a chance of playing at a higher level. Marc has played for all age groups within the Club and his progress from club to Development Squads and eventual International recognition with Republic of Ireland underage teams is a testament to the work of the Academy, the coaches and the talent of the player himself.

The players, coaches, managers, parents and committee of Gweedore Celtic wish Marc all good wishes for the future.

Ádh mór ort Marc sna blianta amach romhat."