SCHOOLS SOCCER
Three Donegal primary schools off to the Aviva Stadium
Big day ahead for Dooish NS, Woodland NS and Scoil Mhuire Caiseal
The Woodland NS team and their manager Mr. O'Malley, are presented with their new kit by Shane Barr.
It's a big day on Wednesday for three Donegal schools who head to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 2017 SPAR FAI Primary School 5s National Finals.
Woodland NS in Letterkenny, Dooish NS and Scoil Mhuire Caiseal in Fanad, will have an early start on Wednesday morning as they head off in search of national success.
They will be cheered on by a large number of their school pals and classmates with bus-loads of supporters also making the trip to the Aviva.
All three schools qualified for the national finals after winning their sections in the Ulster finals in Monaghan last month.
Dooish National School
Scoil Mhuire Caiseal
