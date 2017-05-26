Shay Given released by Stoke City

Stoke City have confirmed they have released goalkeeper Shay Given.

The 41-year-old made just five Premier League appearances for Stoke this season.

Last year, Given retired from international football having been part of the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro Finals in France.

Pundits are already suggesting that his release by Stoke might well mark the end of a long and successful professional career.

The Lifford man played 11 times with the Potters after joining in 2015.