Drop in home attendances a major concern for Harps

Finn Harps' Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell has spoken of his growing concerns at the poor run of attendances for home games at Finn Park.

He said the club are well below their financial projections as far as revenue from gate receipts is concerned.

The official attendance for last Monday night's Premier Division visit of St. Patrick's Athletic was a paltry 380.

Mr. Campbell said the figure is nowhere near what Harps need in order to survive in the top division.

“It was a very disappointing crowd on Monday night,” he said.

“There's a massive effort going on within the club and among the management and players, but we need the fans to come out and get behind the team.

“We don't have the kind of investors and financial backing that other clubs in this division have and there's a massive hill to climb for the club if we are to stay in the Premier Division.

“The supporters have a big part to play in that.”

Harps play Limerick at home on Friday night.