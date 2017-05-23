Another good win for Declan Boyle's Finn Harps

Finn Harps U-17s maintained their fine run of results with an impressive victory over Derry City in the Northern Elite Division at the Curragh, Killygordon on Saturday.



Finn Harps . . . 2

Derry City . . . 1

The result puts Declan Boyle’s side three points clear of St. Patrick’s Athletic who were not in action on Saturday.

Pat’s, however, do have two games in hand.

The result was also noteworthy for the fact that two key players, Conor O’Reilly and Marc Walsh, were absent due to international commitments with the Republic of Ireland U16s at a tournament in Mayo.



Harps were completely on top in the first half against the Candystripes with Jamie Browne heading home the opener before Niall McGinley made it 2-0 with a strike from inside the penalty area.

The hosts, who should have been further in front, allowed Derry to get a goal back before the break.

Boyle wouldn’t have been too pleased with the second half display as Harps appeared lethargic and lacking the energy that got them off to such a good start against in the game.

Still the Harps boys would have been happy also to gain some measure of revenge having been beaten by Derry in the Mark Farren Cup.

FINN HARPS: Joe Boyle, Keelan McGill, Keenan Diver, Oran McGuinness, Darragh Ellison, Stephen Doherty, Corrie-Lee Bogan, Niall McGinley, Jamie Browne, James Carolan, Ryan Cunningham.