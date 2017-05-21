Night of celebration at Donegal League awards event

League and cup winners Ballybofey United were among the clubs who were honoured at the Donegal League’s end of season presentation event on Saturday night.

A big crowd attended the annual awards night which took place in Letterkenny’s Radisson And while Ballybofey United picked up a host of awards following their successful season, a number of other clubs also had reason to celebrate.

Glenea United, champions in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division, were also well represented on the night with the experienced Eamon Cannon named the division’s Player of the Year.

Awards were also presented to top goalscorers and players of the year in each of the other divisions.

The league’s vice-chairman, Nigel Ferry, during his address, remembered his friend and fellow executive member, George McMullin whose death occurred in September.

The league have named the Fair Play Award in George’s memory and his son John was there to present the award to Arranmore United.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were also presented to Pat McGinty (St. Catherine’s FC), Liam Porter (Raphoe Town), Hugh Rodgers (Arranmore United) and Mary McAteer (Rathmullan Celtic) for their contribution to the game.

Mr. Ferry thanked everyone who had played their part in helping to making the season so successful.

He paid special tribute to his fellow members on the executive committee, club officials, managers and players, and members of the Donegal branch of the Irish Referees Society for their contribution during the season.

See Monday's Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press for more.