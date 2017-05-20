NORTHERN ELITE U-19 LEAGUE
Farren and Delap goals give City victory
Finn Harps lose out in North West derby
Finn Harps U-19s who lost to Derry City on Saturday. Pic: Stephen Doherty.
Two first half goals from Cathal Farren and Adrian Delap gave Derry City U-19s all three points against their North West neighbours Finn Harps on Saturday afternoon at Wilton Park.
Derry City . . . 2
Finn Harps . . . 0
Their wasn't much between the sides in the opening exchanges of this Northern Elite U-19 Divison meeting. However, that all changed on the half hour mark when a 25 yard pile driver from Cathal Farren flew into Lee McCarron's net.
A short time later, Adrian Delap slotted the ball underneath McCarron to give City a 2-0 half-time lead.
Harps tried in vain in the second half to get back into the game but found it difficult to create any notable openings against a well organised defence.
Next up for Harps is a home fixture next weekend against Shelbourne while Derry City are away to Bohemians.
DERRY CITY: Mark McElhinney, Noel Doherty, Lee McColgan, Paul Doherty, Sam Todd, Adrian Delap, Ronan Wilson, Evan Teed, Matt Doherty, Cathal Farren, Sean McBride.
Subs: Jason McCallion, Shane McNamee, Stephen Duffy, Matthew Duffy.
FINN HARPS: Lee McCarron, Zach Brolly, Michael Doherty, Ciaran Kelly, Paul Ferry, Jordan Ryan, Ryan Finn, Gareth Doherty, Liam Walsh, Oran McConnell, Alex Carolan.
Subs: Jamie Bell, Aaron McCready, Sean Paul Wray.
