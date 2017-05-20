Farren and Delap goals give City victory

Two first half goals from Cathal Farren and Adrian Delap gave Derry City U-19s all three points against their North West neighbours Finn Harps on Saturday afternoon at Wilton Park.

Derry City . . . 2

Finn Harps . . . 0

Their wasn't much between the sides in the opening exchanges of this Northern Elite U-19 Divison meeting. However, that all changed on the half hour mark when a 25 yard pile driver from Cathal Farren flew into Lee McCarron's net.

A short time later, Adrian Delap slotted the ball underneath McCarron to give City a 2-0 half-time lead.

Harps tried in vain in the second half to get back into the game but found it difficult to create any notable openings against a well organised defence.

Next up for Harps is a home fixture next weekend against Shelbourne while Derry City are away to Bohemians.

DERRY CITY: Mark McElhinney, Noel Doherty, Lee McColgan, Paul Doherty, Sam Todd, Adrian Delap, Ronan Wilson, Evan Teed, Matt Doherty, Cathal Farren, Sean McBride.

Subs: Jason McCallion, Shane McNamee, Stephen Duffy, Matthew Duffy.

FINN HARPS: Lee McCarron, Zach Brolly, Michael Doherty, Ciaran Kelly, Paul Ferry, Jordan Ryan, Ryan Finn, Gareth Doherty, Liam Walsh, Oran McConnell, Alex Carolan.

Subs: Jamie Bell, Aaron McCready, Sean Paul Wray.