Boyle Carr among the goals for Ireland U-16s

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under 16s followed up an impressive win against Northern Ireland by overcoming Lithuania in the UEFA Development Tournament at Solar 21 Park in Castlebar on Wednesday evening.

For the second game in-a-row, Donegal's Amy Boyle Carr was among the goals for Ireland in a 5-0 win.

The Glenties teenager came off the bench to round up an electrifying performance with a screamer of her own. Boyle Carr had also scored in Ireland's 6-0 opening day win over Northern Ireland on Monday.

Four of Ireland's five goals against Lithuania came during a dominant second half display with the others scored by Mia Dodd, Aoife Slattery, Emily Whelan and Sinead Donovan (penalty).

The victory sets up a highly-anticipated clash with Denmark - the other team to have accumulated two wins from two - on Friday.

Greencastle's Kate McClenaghan is also part of the Ireland squad.

Republic of Ireland: Karen Connolly, Aoife Brophy (Nicole Smyth 40), Aoife Lynagh (Leah Brady 66), Oleta Griffin, Kate McClenaghan (Kayla Brady 40), Zara Foley (Lucia Lobato 40), Jessica Ziu (Sinead Donovan 40), Aoife Slattery (Nadine Clare 53), Mia Dodd, Isibeal Atkinson (Louise Masterson 53), Emily Whelan (Amy Boyle Carr 63).