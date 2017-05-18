SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
This weekend's fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League
Games in all three areas this weekend
Letterkenny Rovers U-15s. Photo: Stephen Doherty
Here's a round-up of this weekend's fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League.
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U14 PREMIER THURS 18th MAY 7pm
Gweedore United v Milford United
U16 PREMIER THURS 18th MAY 7pm
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Swilly Ramblers v Dunfanaghy Youths
U14 1st DIVISION DECIDER THURS 18th MAY
Keadue United v Mulroy Celtic 7pm
U12 PREMIER SAT 20th MAY 10-30am
Glenea United v Milford United
Bonagee United v Gweedore Celtic
Ballyraine United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Keadue Rovers v Mulroy Academy
Illistrin United v Swilly Rovers
Gweedore United v Letterkenny Rovers
U14 PREMIER SAT 20th MAY 11-45am
Keadue Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Swilly Rovers v Gweedore United 10am
U16 PREMIER SAT 20th MAY 2pm
Letterkenny Rovers v Gweedore Celtic
Ballyraine United v Glencar Schoolboys
Keadue Rovers v Bonagee United
Gweedore United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U12 1st DIV SUN 21st MAY 10am
Letterkenny Crusaders v Keadue United
Glenea Cubs v Illistrin FC
Dunfanaghy Youths v Bonagee Arcade
Mulroy Celtic v Ballyraine United
Kilmac Academy v Milford Blues
U14 1st DIV SUN 21st MAY 11-30am
Milford Blues v Bonagee Athletic
Gweedore Utd AFC v Lurgy Celtic
Gweedore Cosmos v Dunfanaghy Youths
Glencar Schoolboys v Ballyraine United
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 1st DIV FRIDAY 19th MAY 7pm
Castlefin Celtic v Raphoe Town
U12 PREMIER SAT 20th MAY NOON
Drumkeen United v Convoy Arsenal
Fintown Harps v Cappry Rovers
Lagan Harps v Ballybofey United
U14 PREMIER SAT 20th MAY 10am
Ballybofey United v Castlefin Celtic
Cappry Rovers v Bonagee Arcade
Fintown Harps v Raphoe Town
Lagan Harps v Convoy Arsenal
U16 PREMIER SAT 20th MAY 2pm
Fintown Harps v Cappry Rovers
Lagan Harps v Ballybofey United
U12 1st DIV SAT 20th MAY 4pm
Killea F.C. v Ballybofey Utd AFC
Lagan Colts v Cappry Crusaders
U12 2nd DIV SUN 21st MAY NOON
Curragh Athletic v Convoy Colts
Drumkeen Colts v Cappry Colts
Fintown Colts v Ballybofey United Colts
Lagan Harps Cubs v Raphoe United
U14 1st DIV CUP SUN 21st MAY 10am
Ballybofey Utd Blues v Cappry Colts
Cappry Crusaders v Castlefin Shamrocks
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER THUR 18th MAY 7pm
Donegal/Killymard v Drumbar United
Eany Celtic v St. Catherines
Erne Wanderers v Donegal Town
U14 PREMIER SAT 20th MAY 2pm
Dunkineely Celtic v Donegal Town
Erne Wanderers v Eany Celtic
Killybegs v St. Catherines
U16 PREMIER SAT 20th MAY 11am
Dunkineely Celtic v Copany Rovers
Eany Celtic v St. Catherines
Erne Wanderers v Donegal Town
