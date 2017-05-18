Better news on the injury front for Finn Harps

There was some welcome news on the injury front for Finn Harps this week as they prepare for Friday night’s crucial Premier Division encounter away to Galway United on Friday night.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan confirmed that Jonny Bonner returned to training this week while Packie Mailey has resumed some light training.

Both may well be included in the squad for tomorrow night’s game at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Bonner hasn’t featured since injuring his hamstring in the 2-0 victory over Derry City on April 14th.

Along with returning Mailey, Bonner’s recovery is a timely boost for Harps ahead of what’s another big game.

“Jonny has returned to training, but he is far from fully fit at this stage,” Horgan said yesterday.

“Packie is back doing some light training which is good news too.

“We have so many players carrying knocks, getting these two back will be a massive help.”

Both players could well feature on Friday night as Harps attempt to bring an end to a poor run of results which has seen them lose four on the bounce and drop to bottom spot in the Premier Division.

Horgan said the performance against Bray last Friday night wasn’t as bad as the 3-0 scoreline suggested.

“The problem was, we gave away bad goals and we were punished for that,” he said.

“If we keep making mistakes at the back, we’ll keep conceding goals, and that’s something we have to stamp out.

“We went 1-0 behind against Bray but in fairness, I thought we played well after that and were unlucky not to score at least one ourselves. But then we made another bad mistake which led to their second goal and that was it.”

On the same night as Harps were losing against Bray, Galway United earned a credible 1-1 draw at home to Cork City – the first points conceded by the league leaders this season.

“Galway were extremely impressive against Cork. They were excellent,” Horgan said.

“They probably should have beaten Cork, and I’d say Cork would say the same themselves.

“Galway are a good side. They gave us a right good hiding when we played them in Ballybofey eleven weeks ago. Even though we drew the game 1-1, they gave us a bigger hiding than Dundalk or even Bray did the other night.”

Friday night’s game is the first of three in the space of a week for Harps. On Monday night, St. Patrick’s Athletic make their first visit of the season to Finn Park and then next Friday night, May 26th, Harps host Limerick.

Horgan will be back in the dug-out for tomorrow night after serving a one-game touchline ban last weekend. Friday night’s game kicks off at 8pm.

The scene during the Sligo Rovers game when Packie Mailey and Harry Doherty suffered serious head injuries. Photo: Stephen Doherty