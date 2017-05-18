Donegal League honours former executive member, George McMullin

The Donegal League has honoured former committee member George McMullin by naming an award in his honour ahead of this weekend's league presentation ceremony.

The contribution to the game of Mr. McMullin (pictured), who died last September, will be celebrated with the annual Fair Play award now named in his memory.

Members of the McMullin family will present the award at the presentation night which will take place in Letterkenny's Radisson Hotel on Saturday.

Mr. McMullin was a long-time member of Dunkineely Celtic FC and had filled a number of positions on the executive of the Donegal League.

He was presented with a special achievement award at last year's awards event and afterwards, he said it was an honour to be chosen for the award by the clubs within the league.

A photo from last year's Donegal League celebrations where George McMullin (right) was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award.