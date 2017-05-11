Paul McLoone to co-ordinate new Harps stadium project

Finn Harps plan to relaunch their new stadium project when supporters will be given their chance to view the new plans and provide feedback.

It emerged back in March that work is to get back underway on the new stadium in Stranorlar within the next few months.

An update on the project was given at the Finn Harps AGM which took place on Sunday evening.

Paul McLoone, the former Chief Executive of North West Tourism and a lifelong Harps fan, has joined the Finn Harps Board of Directors. He has been given a specific brief of coordinating the work of all the partners involved in order to bring the new stadium project to a successful conclusion.

“The stadium project is critical for the club and I am very confident that with a professional approach we can bring it to a successful conclusion,” he said.

“There are some great people involved here and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Mr. McLoone, who is from Ballyshannon, confirmed that the existing structure at the new ground had been checked and was still fit for purpose.

The project is currently back with the design team with the overall plan being completion of the west stand and admin block, a seated stand opposite and terracing at either end giving an approximate capacity of 5,500 overall.

The architect and quantity surveyor are currently finalising the submission to Donegal County Council which will happen in the next few weeks. Discussions are ongoing with the council with respect to planning and whether a new submission will be required but no major issue is envisaged here.

Mr. McLoone was keen to emphasise that while the project should be cost neutral for the club, there was a great deal of work to be done and help from supporters would be vital in getting it completed. The completion date would be during the 2019 season or else for the start of the 2020 campaign. McLoone expressed confidence in the project saying it is “distinctly doable” and promised to be as open and transparent as possible throughout the process. He stated that the launch would only be scheduled once funding was committed to and stated “there will be no false dawn” this time.