Donegal referee all set for his Aviva bow

Donegal referee Marty McGarrigle will make his Aviva Stadium bow on Saturday when he officiates at the FAI Junior Cup final.

The Letterkenny whistler will be one of the assistant referees for this weekend's Junior Cup decider between Kilkenny side Evergreen and the cup holders Sheriff YC from Dublin.

It'll be a proud day for the 41-year-old who is in his tenth year as a referee.

“I was delighted to get the call to say I had been appointed and with the game at the Aviva, it's that bit more special,” he said.

A former player with Bonagee United, Drumoghill and Letterkenny Rovers, McGarrigle has come up through the refereeing ranks within the county. He officiates at Ulster Senior League games and is also on the panel for the National U-17 and U-19 leagues.

He said his ambition is to make the panel for the Airtrticity League.

“It's just the same as when you are playing - you want to play at the highest level,” he said.

“I'm no different as a referee. It would be fantastic to be refereeing at the top level in the game here too.”