'The Bish' have too much for St. Eunan's College

St. Eunan's College's hopes of All-Ireland schools glory ended in disappointment this afternoon when they were well beaten by St. Joseph's 'The Bish' in the FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup Semi Final.

St. Joseph's, Galway . . . 5

St. Eunan's College . . . 0

It proved to be a one-sided affair at Ray MacSharry Park in Sligo where the Galway side were always in control.

They led at half time 3-0 thanks to goals from Luke O'Gorman, Liam Melody and Gary Higgins.

Two more goals followed in the second half from Darragh O'Malley.

St. Eunan's might not have made the final, but they can be proud of their efforts this year. They clinched Ulster glory last week with a 3-1 win over Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana in the provincial final.