Milford United win to secure Premier Division status

Milford United will remain in the Premier Division of the Donegal League after they won Sunday afternoon’s promotion/relegation play-off against Gweedore Celtic at Dry Arch Park in Letterkenny.



Milford United . . . 2

Gweedore Celtic . . . 0

Two first half goals proved enough for Michael Deeney’s Milford.

And Gweedore Celtic’s slim hopes of a comeback ended midway through the second half when they had defender Eamonn Curran sent off.

Gweedore, who had finished third in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, had gone into this game as underdogs. They were without a number of key players due to GAA commitments, among them, Eamon McGee and Odhran MacNiallais.

Milford good off to a flying start and were 1-0 up inside 16 minutes when midfielder, Jonah Serrinha scored.

The Moyle View Park men had the better of the exchanges in that first half and they doubled their advantage shortly after the half hour. Gweedore keeper, Michael McKelvey was penalised for a challenge on his opponent after he came to collect a cross and a penalty was given. Kyle Black kept his nerve to fire Milford 2-0 in front from the spot.

Black was also involved in the incident which led to the dismissal of Eamonn Curran. The Milford man was racing clear but was brought down by the retreating defender who was shown red.

Milford saw out the game and were comfortable winners in the end. After finishing third from bottom in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division on goal difference, they will be delighted to have secured top flight status for another season.

Milford United: Caolan McGettigan, Damien Casey (Pauric Curley), Chris Duffy, Brendan Murray, Paddy Peoples, Jonah Serrinha, Anthony Hegarty (Dan McLaughlin), Kyle Black (Adam Salhi), Paul Nash, Joey Cullen, Gary Merritt.

Gweedore Celtic: Michael McKelvey, Eamonn Curran, Kevin Friel (Liam McBride), Joe Bonner, David McGee, Ciaran McHugh, Colin Ferry, Cathal Mulligan, Tommy Diver, Michael Roarty, Conor Doogan.