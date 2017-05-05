No joy for Harps as Cork make it 12 wins from 12

The league leaders Cork City secured another three points when they made it 12 wins on the bounce with Friday night's victory over Finn Harps at Turner's Cross.

Cork City . . . 5

Finn Harps . . . 0

The run-away leaders never really looked in any trouble against a Harps team whose form has shown a notable dip in recent weeks.

The Donegal side, with all their injury problems, travelled with only 15 players with the inexperienced Simon McGlynn, Gareth Doherty, Kealan McDermott and goalkeeper Tommy Lee McCarron making up the substitutes bench.

Still, there was plenty of experience in the starting eleven and Harps did well in the first half with Killian Cantwell in particular, impressing in the back-line.

After a quiet opening period from the home side, they took the lead midway through the first half. City won a corner in which Sean Maguire and Jimmy Keohane combined to set up Karl Sheppard who worked an opening and fired low past Ciaran Gallagher.

Caolan McAleer had gone close for Harps, shooting just past the post and then from a Paddy McCourt free kick, the ball went just behind Ciaran O'Connor from Damien McNulty's flick-on.

Later in the half, McNulty saved from Houston while O'Connor headed over.

But Gallagher was easily the busier of the two keepers in the second half. Dooley and Keohane both had early chances for the league leaders and on 53 minutes, Gallagher did well to save with his feet from Keohane.

Sheppard thought he had made it 2-0 but he was flagged offside. However, Cork eventually made their pressure count when Maguire nipped in and lobbed the ball over Gallagher for their second.

Cork were almost in for a third when Sheppard clipped the ball goalwards but Gareth Harkin got back to clear off the line.

At the other end, Ethan Boyle fired one in from distance but the ball went wide of the target.

Harps though conceded again when Morrissey found the net to make it 3-0.

Late goals followed from Ryan Delaney and Maguire again to round off another comfortable win for Cork City.

Cork City: Mark McNulty, Steven Beattie, Ryan Delaney, Johnny Dunleavy, Kevin O'Connor, Stephen Dooley, Jimmy Keohane (Connor Ellis 67) , Conor McCormack (Greg Bolger 70), Gearoid Morrissey, Karl Sheppard, Sean Maguire.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Damien McNulty, Gareth Harkin, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Ethan Boyle, Michael Funston, Paddy McCourt, Ciaran O'Connor, Sean Houston, Caolan McAleer.

Referee: Neil Doyle