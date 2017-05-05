Coleman signs new five-year deal with Everton

Seamus Coleman has spoken of his delight at signing a new five-year deal with Everton.

The Killybegs man revealed that he was due to sign the new contract during the recent international break back in March. However, after suffering the serious injury against Wales, the signing of the deal was put on hold.

"I'm delighted to get this signed. I've been here for a long time and it's a special club that means a lot to me," Coleman told Everton TV.

"Everything had been agreed and I was due to sign it after the international break, but unfortunately I got the injury.

"The chairman (Bill Kenwright) messaged me the night of my injury and said, ‘Don’t worry about it because when you come back this contract is still waiting for you’. That sums up what the chairman and this club is all about.

"Knowing that I was going to come back and sign it has definitely helped things. It’s a massive boost and gives me something to fight for.

The 28-year-old defender said he now wants to prove his worth and show Everton they were right for rewarding him with a new contract.



"I think I’ve been very lucky with the club that I moved over from Ireland to join. I left my family back home and I joined another family over here," he said.

"There have been ups and downs in my playing career - like everything - but thankfully the club reward you when you are doing well.

"This was an important contract. I’m at a good age now and I think the club are showing good ambition and going in the right direction, so it’s really exciting."

Coleman recently returned to Everton to step-up his recovery from the double fracture of his right leg which he suffered while playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales on March 24th.