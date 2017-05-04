Sweeney goal gives Derry City cup win over Harps

The recent three-match winning run of Finn Harps U17s came to a disappointing end on Wednesday night.

Declan Boyle’s side made their exit from the Mark Farren Memorial Cup following a 1-0 first round defeat to neighbours Derry City at the Curragh in Killygordon.

It was sub Mikey Sweeney’s 70th minute goal that decided the North West derby in favour of the Candystripes. Harps had the edge in the first half but a failure to finish was to prove costly for the hosts.

Manager Boyle must now quickly turn his players' attention back to the league again and a meeting with Dundalk at Finn Park on Saturday (2pm).