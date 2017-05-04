SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
This weekend's fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League
Games around the county at underage level
The Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures programme continues this weekend with games in the three areas.
Here's a round-up of what's happening:
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U12 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 6-30pm
Bonagee United v Glenea United
Milford United v Ballyraine United
Gweedore Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Illistrin United
Mulroy Academy v Gweedore United
Swilly Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers
U14 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm
Gweedore United v Milford United
U16 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm
Gweedore Celtic v Gweedore United
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 1st DIVISION THURS 4th 7pm
Ballybofey Utd AFC v Ballybofey Wanderers
U12 1st DIVISION SAT 6th MAY 4pm
Ballybofey Utd AFC v Lagan Colts
Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey Wanderers
Killea F.C. v Raphoe Town
U12 2nd DIVISION SUN 7th MAY NOON
Convoy Colts v Cappry Colts
Curragh Athletic v Ballybofey United Colts
Drumkeen Colts v Lagan Harps Cubs
Fintown Colts v Raphoe United
U14 1st DIVISION SUN 7th MAY 10am
Ballybofey Utd Blues v Cappry Colts
Castlefin Shamrocks v Cappry Crusaders.
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm
Donegal/Killymard v Erne Wanderers
Drumbar United v St. Catherines
Eany Celtic v Donegal Town
U14 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm
St. Catherines v Eany Celtic
U16 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm
Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines
