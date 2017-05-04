This weekend's fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League

The Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures programme continues this weekend with games in the three areas.

Here's a round-up of what's happening:

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U12 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 6-30pm

Bonagee United v Glenea United

Milford United v Ballyraine United

Gweedore Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Illistrin United

Mulroy Academy v Gweedore United

Swilly Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers

U14 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm

Gweedore United v Milford United

U16 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm

Gweedore Celtic v Gweedore United

EAST DONEGAL AREA

U12 1st DIVISION THURS 4th 7pm

Ballybofey Utd AFC v Ballybofey Wanderers

U12 1st DIVISION SAT 6th MAY 4pm

Ballybofey Utd AFC v Lagan Colts

Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey Wanderers

Killea F.C. v Raphoe Town

U12 2nd DIVISION SUN 7th MAY NOON

Convoy Colts v Cappry Colts

Curragh Athletic v Ballybofey United Colts

Drumkeen Colts v Lagan Harps Cubs

Fintown Colts v Raphoe United

U14 1st DIVISION SUN 7th MAY 10am

Ballybofey Utd Blues v Cappry Colts

Castlefin Shamrocks v Cappry Crusaders.

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm

Donegal/Killymard v Erne Wanderers

Drumbar United v St. Catherines

Eany Celtic v Donegal Town

U14 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm

St. Catherines v Eany Celtic

U16 PREMIER THURS 4th MAY 7pm

Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines