Coyle hat-trick helps Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair to All-Ireland victory

For the second time this year, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are celebrating All-Ireland schools success following their team’s win in today’s Minor B Boys National Cup Final.



Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair . . . 3

Our Lady of Mercy SS, Drimnagh . . . 1

Fionnan Coyle was the Gaoth Dobhair hero in the final played at Gortakeegan in Monaghan.

His brilliant hat-trick helped the Donegal school to another famous win against a strong Drimnagh side.

Coyle opened the scoring on 13 minutes when he latched on to a Cian McBride throw-in and finished to the net.

Jamie Doherty struck the crossbar twice in quick succession as Gaoth Dobhair pushed for a second.

It eventually arrived shortly after half-time when coyle scored again and his third arrived on 67 minutes with Doherty the creator.

Luke O’Connor pulled a goal back for Our Lady of Mercy towards the finish, but it wasn’t enough to deny Gaoth Dobhair the win.

Back in February, Gaoth Dobhair beat Gaelcholáiste NaMara from Arklow 3-2 in the Senior B National Cup final.