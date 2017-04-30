Proctor's goal seals cup final win for Arranmore

A big cup final derby crowd watched Arranmore United get the better of Strand Rovers in Saturday's Voodoo Venue Cup final.

A goal from Brian Proctor midway through the first half was enough to decide a closely fought affair with the Islanders winning 1-0.

It was the perfect way for Gerry Early's side to round off their campaign. Arranmore United were unable to retain their Saturday League crown, but Saturday's cup final success will go some way to making up for that.

The final brings the curtain down on the Saturday League season in the Donegal League.

Well done to Arranmore United - worthy winners of Saturday's final.