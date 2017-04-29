Caulfield singles out Dunleavy for special praise



Cork City manager John Caulfield singled out Donegal man Johnny Dunleavy for special praise after the defender scored in Cork’s win over Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

Dunleavy scored his first goal in two and a half years as Cork City made it 11 wins from eleven games with victory over Bray at Turner’s Cross.

The 25-year-old Ballybofey man, who has been frustrated by injury problems, headed Cork’s second goal - his first since October 2014.

"Everyone down here is mad about him,” Caulfield said.

“He’s been unlucky with injuries, but he’s back now and it was a fantastic header from him and we needed it.

"Certainly Johnny’s goal won it for us and it’s great to have him back."

Next up for Dunleavy and Cork is the visit of Finn Harps in the Premier Division next Friday.