SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
This weekend's fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League
Plenty of games scheduled over the coming days
The Donegal Schoolboys Soccer season continues this weekend with plenty of games fixed across the county.
Here's a round-up of what's happening.
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U14 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 11-45am
Milford United v Glenea United
Letterkenny Crusaders v Swilly Rovers
Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers
Gweedore United v Letterkenny Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore Celtic
U16 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 2pm
Swilly Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers
Dunfanaghy Youths v Ballyraine United
Mulroy Academy v Swilly Ramblers
Bonagee United v Gweedore United
U12 1st DIV SUN 30th APRIL 10am
Glenea Cubs v Letterkenny Crusaders
Keadue United v Dunfanaghy Youths
Illistrin FC v Mulroy Celtic
Bonagee Arcade v Kilmac Academy
Ballyraine United v Milford Blues
U14 1st DIV SUN 30th APRIL 11-30am
Milford Blues v Dunfanaghy Youths
Bonagee Athletic v Gweedore Cosmos
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U14 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 10am
Ballybofey United v Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic v Raphoe Town
Convoy Arsenal v Bonagee Arcade
Lagan Harps v Fintown Harps
U16 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 2pm
Ballybofey United v Cappry Rovers
Raphoe Town v Drumkeen United
U12 1st DIV SAT 29th APRIL 4pm
Ballybofey Wanderers v Killea F.C.
Castlefin Celtic v Cappry Crusaders
Raphoe Town v Ballybofey Utd AFC
U12 2nd DIV SUN 30th APRIL NOON
Ballybofey United Colts v Convoy Colts
Fintown Colts v Drumkeen Colts
Lagan Harps Cubs v Curragh Athletic
U14 1st DIV SUN 30th APRIL 10am
Cappry Colts v Castlefin Shamrocks
Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey Utd Blues
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U14 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 2pm
Eany Celtic v St. Catherines
Erne Wanderers v Drumbar United
Killybegs v Dunkineely Celtic
U16 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 11am
Copany Rovers v Donegal Town
Dunkineely Celtic v Eany Celtic
Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines
