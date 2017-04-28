This weekend's fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League

The Donegal Schoolboys Soccer season continues this weekend with plenty of games fixed across the county.

Here's a round-up of what's happening.

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA



U14 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 11-45am

Milford United v Glenea United

Letterkenny Crusaders v Swilly Rovers

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers

Gweedore United v Letterkenny Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

U16 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 2pm

Swilly Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers

Dunfanaghy Youths v Ballyraine United

Mulroy Academy v Swilly Ramblers

Bonagee United v Gweedore United

U12 1st DIV SUN 30th APRIL 10am

Glenea Cubs v Letterkenny Crusaders

Keadue United v Dunfanaghy Youths

Illistrin FC v Mulroy Celtic

Bonagee Arcade v Kilmac Academy

Ballyraine United v Milford Blues

U14 1st DIV SUN 30th APRIL 11-30am

Milford Blues v Dunfanaghy Youths

Bonagee Athletic v Gweedore Cosmos

EAST DONEGAL AREA

U14 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 10am

Ballybofey United v Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Raphoe Town

Convoy Arsenal v Bonagee Arcade

Lagan Harps v Fintown Harps

U16 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 2pm

Ballybofey United v Cappry Rovers

Raphoe Town v Drumkeen United

U12 1st DIV SAT 29th APRIL 4pm

Ballybofey Wanderers v Killea F.C.

Castlefin Celtic v Cappry Crusaders

Raphoe Town v Ballybofey Utd AFC

U12 2nd DIV SUN 30th APRIL NOON

Ballybofey United Colts v Convoy Colts

Fintown Colts v Drumkeen Colts

Lagan Harps Cubs v Curragh Athletic

U14 1st DIV SUN 30th APRIL 10am

Cappry Colts v Castlefin Shamrocks

Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey Utd Blues

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U14 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 2pm

Eany Celtic v St. Catherines

Erne Wanderers v Drumbar United

Killybegs v Dunkineely Celtic

U16 PREMIER SAT 29th APRIL 11am

Copany Rovers v Donegal Town

Dunkineely Celtic v Eany Celtic

Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines