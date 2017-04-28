USL title race will go down to final weekend

Letterkenny Rovers ensured that the Ulster Senior league title race will go down to its final day on Sunday-week thanks to a hard-earned win over Finn Harps Reserves at Leckview Park on a bitter April Tuesday evening.

Letterkenny Rovers . . . 4

Finn Harps Reserves . . . 2

Eamonn McConigley’s side may yet live to rue some costly dropped points throughout the campaign but they’ve managed to take Cockhill to the wire and, should the champions and five-in-a-row chasers lose on Sunday-week at Swilly, Letterkenny are now poised to force a play-off.

They meet Fanad United in their final game.

Rovers are three points behind Cockhill in second place with both teams having one more game to play each.

Harps Reserves, through an early leveller by Jamie Brown and a second-half Simon McGlynn penalty, made a game of it on Tuesday evening at Leckview Park. However, Rovers just had that extra bit of nous.

Rovers took the win thanks to goals by Christy Connaghan, David Shovlin, Conor Tourish and Kevin McGrath.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS : Sean Friel; David Shovlin, Paul Boyle (Ryan Gildea half-time), Conor Tourish, Lee Toland; Ryan Lonergan (Chris Flanagan 67), Christy Connaghan, Brian McVeigh, Kevin McGrath; Steve Okakpu-Emeka (Odhrán McMacken 61), Paul McVeigh.

FINN HARPS RESERVES: Shane Wallace; Lee McLaughlin (Paul Ferry 22), Aaron McCready, Charlie White, Nathan Clifford; Corrie Lee Bogan, Kealan McDermott, Luke Nelis, Steven Doherty (Oran McConnell 66); Jamie Brown, Simon McGlynn (Ryan Finn 66).

REFEREE: Vincent McLoughlin.

DONEGAL NEWS USL CUP FINAL

The Donegal News USL Cup final takes place on Sunday at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee with Derry City Reserves facing Cockhill Celtic.

Cockhill have owned this silverware for the last four seasons and are aiming to make this the first part of a league and league cup double, having won the crowns in each of previous four campaigns.

Their bid to retain the league title will be determined on the last day of the league season on Sunday-week, but Cockhill go into the final on the back of a Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup semi-final defeat to Glengad United, the Inishowen League champions, at The Crua on Sunday.

Letterkenny Rovers who beat Finn Harps Reserves on Tuesday night.